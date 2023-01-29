Sooners leave Crimson Tide drained

NORMAN, Okla. -- With Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, Sooners fans used the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to give Alabama a dose of the energy they plan to bring to the league.

After taunting the second-ranked Crimson Tide with chants of "S-E-C" and "overrated" in the second half, the fans stormed the court -- a rare occurrence at Oklahoma. Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and the Sooners beat Alabama 93-69 on Saturday.

It was the kind of moment second-year Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser envisioned when he left Loyola of Chicago to take over the Sooners.

"I thought the crowd was unbelievable," he said. "I sat there when the crowd rushed the floor -- you know, my younger self might have ran out in the middle of it -- and I just sat there and just said, 'This is a vision.' And like, this kind of excitement with the student body -- I thought they were awesome. They were there early. Best crowd I've had since I've been here."

Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. He also was assigned to guard Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, who came in averaging 19.5 points, but finished with 11 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Hill said he wanted to show what he was about.

"I feel like I had something to prove," the senior said. "He's going to be a top-five draft pick at the end of the day, and I just wanted to prove to everybody -- the scouts, the country -- that I can hang with him."

Moser said it was a typical defensive performance for Hill.

"What he does night in and night out, the guys he guards -- he's guarding lottery picks and he is resilient," Moser said. "He's played a lot of minutes. And then for him to have that defensive effort and have 26 points as well. I mean, what a performance by Jalen."

Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma (12-9), which shot 58% from the floor and posted a season-high point total. It was Oklahoma's first win over a team ranked in the AP's top two since the 2002 Big 12 Tournament and its largest victory margin ever against an AP top-five team.

The Sooners had lost three in a row, but there had been some signs of progress. They had three losses to Top 25 teams by four or fewer points in January.

The Crimson Tide (18-3) had won nine in a row, but Coach Nate Oats said the team hadn't been playing well. Rylan Griffen, who led Alabama with 15 points, said Oats had warned the team about its lackluster play.

"We didn't really listen," Griffen said. "We didn't come out ready to fight. ... You could kind of feel that we thought we were kind of untouchable."

In other Top 25 games Saturday, Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat visiting Cincinnati 75-69. ... Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points and Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists to lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas 82-71 in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ... Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, Markquis Nowell flirted with the first triple-double in No. 5 Kansas State history, and the Wildcats beat Florida 64-50 in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Manhattan, Kansas. ... Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 6 Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a 95-72 victory over Washington. ... Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and No. 7 Virginia used a big first-half run to earn a 76-57 victory over Boston College. ... Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge three-pointers down the stretch, and No. 9 Kansas held off Kentucky 77-68 in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ... Tolu Smith had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU. ... Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D'Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri take down No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ... Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton's four other starters finished with 10 or more points and the Bluejays defeated No. 13 Xavier 84-67. ... Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight three-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland. ... Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from No. 15 No. 15 Auburn 80-77 in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. ... David Joplin went 8 for 11 from three-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69. ... Aaron Estrada scored 25 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra defeated College of Charleston 85-81. ... Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 31 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 20 Miami 71-68. ... Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic remained undefeated at home with a 70-63 victory over Western Kentucky. ... Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with a 82-81 win over Florida State.