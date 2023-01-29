State Department of Finance budget director promoted to deputy director

The budget director at the state Department of Finance and Administration, Robert Brech, has been promoted to deputy director of budget at the finance department, finance department Secretary Larry Walther said Friday.

Brech joined the finance department as budget director in May 2021. He formerly was an attorney and chief financial officer at the state Department of Health, and general counsel of the Arkansas Public School Resource Center.

As deputy director of budget, Brech oversees the overall operation of the finance department's Budget Division and the Economic Analysis and Tax Research Division, according to the finance department. The Economic Analysis and Tax Research Division produces all official revenue forecasts for the state and reports monthly and annual collection.

The Economic Analysis and Tax Research team was previously under the department's Accounting Division, and Paul Louthian, administrator of the Accounting Division, is retiring this week, according to the finance department. The department's chief economist, John Shelnutt, will maintain direct responsibility for forecasting.

The deputy director position was an existing, budgeted role that remained unfilled since 2019. Brech's salary is now $166,999.87 a year, up from $156,573.04 a year prior to his promotion in the first week of January, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said Friday.

The budget director position opened as a result of Brech's promotion, and Aaron Black was moved into that position at a salary of $145,000 a year during the second week of January, he said.

Walther said the budget director position is now a dual role in coordination with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office, and Black is budget director for the governor's office. Black is a former director of compliance at the Department of Energy and Environment, an aide to Gov. Mike Huckabee and executive director of the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Commission.

While this is the first time the roles have been combined, two previous finance department budget directors, Duncan Baird and Jake Bleed, also led budget in the governor's office at one time, the finance department said.

Black splits his time between the governor's office and finance department, according to the finance department. As budget director, Black works with leaders across departments, legislators and others to understand the unique needs of each department and create an effective, responsible state budget.

"From collection of state tax revenue to ensuring the state utilizes this funding effectively, Robert brings a thorough understanding of this process to his new role," Walther said in a written statement. "A strong relationship and consistent communication between the Governor's Office, legislators and DFA are critical to the budgeting process. In the new dual role as budget director, Aaron saves significant time and resources as he remains aware of all needs and concerns between offices. He is a strong asset to DFA. I am proud to have him on the team."