



BASKETBALL

Ouachita Baptist earns road victory

LaQuan Butler scored 19 points -- 12 from the three-point line -- to lead Ouachita Baptist University (9-8, 7-6 Great American Conference) to a 76-68 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Saturday in Ada, Okla.

Ouachita Baptist shot 58.6% from the floor in the first half and finished at 53.6%. OBU outrebounded East Central 30-25, held a 34-26 scoring edge in the lane and turned 12 East Central turnovers into 14 points. The Tigers also got 12 second-chance points and 12 fast break points.

Tylar Haynes had 17 points for OBU, Alex Scariolo added 13 and MaDarius Hobson chipped in with 10. Barron Tanner led East Central (10-9, 5-8) with 15 points.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Cole Anderson scored 15 points and Isaac Jackson had 14 as the University of Arkansas at Monticello (6-13, 2-11) had five players with 10 or more points in a 68-58 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (10-9, 7-6) at the Noble Complex in Shawnee, Okla. ... Tommy Kamarad scored a team-high 18 points as Arkansas Tech University (11-8, 9-4) fell to NW Oklahoma State (9-8, 5-8) 85-70 at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla. ... Taylor Currie had 22 points and 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, Kevin McBride and Ramiro Santiago added 19 points each but it wasn't enough as Harding University (5-14, 1-12) lost to SW Oklahoma State (10-9, 6-7) 96-87 in Weatherford, Okla. ... Franck Kamgain led Henderson State University (8-11, 5-8) with 17 points in a 99-73 loss to SE Oklahoma State (12-6, 9-4) in Durant, Okla. ... Blake Rogers scored 16 points and LaTreavin Black added 11 for Southern Arkansas University (14-5, 10-3) in a 77-53 loss to Southern Nazarene (16-3, 12-1) in Bethany, Okla.

UAFS men struggle in loss

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (9-12, 5-10 Lone Star Conference) shot 17.9% from the floor in the first half and 20% for the game in a 48-35 loss to Dallas Baptist (12-10, 7-7) on Saturday in Dallas.

Each team was held scoreless for a stretch of more than six minutes in the first half, but Dallas Baptist held a 21-16 halftime lead. The Patriots led by 19 with 8:31 left, but the Lions went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 11 with 1:22 remaining.

Cameron Bush was the only UAFS player in double figures, finishing with 14 points.

Harding women bounce back

Harding University (15-5, 11-2 Great American Conference) defeated SW Oklahoma State 69-47 on Saturday, winning for only the third time in 14 games at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford, Okla.

Harding scored 14 of its 19 first quarter points in the lane and led by nine at the end of the quarter. The Bisons then went 9 of 14 from the floor in the second quarter, using an 11-0 run to take a 43-18 halftime lead. The Bisons limited the Bulldogs to 22.6% shooting from the floor and held an opponent under 50 points for the third time this season.

Sage Hawley and Tate Wells scored 15 points eaach to lead Harding, while Rory Geer had 12 and Jacie Evans added 10.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Ashley Farrar scored scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Abbie Jiles chipped in with 11 points for Henderson State University (11-8, 8-5) in a 61-52 victory over SE Oklahoma State (4-14, 2-11) in Durant, Okla. ... Kaley Shipman led Arkansas Tech University (11-6, 9-4) with 19 points, Alex Hill poured in 17 and Jalei Oglesby added 14 in a 63-56 victory over NW Oklahoma State (8-9, 4-9) in Alva, Okla. ... Bailey Harris scored 13 points and was the only player for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (7-12, 4-9) with 10 or more points in a 67-58 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (13-6, 9-4) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Makayla Miller scored 11 points and Heidi Robinson added 10 for Ouachita Baptist University (8-9, 5-8) in a 72-61 loss to East Central (Okla.) (7-10, 4-9) in Ada, Okla. ... Southern Arkansas University (8-11, 4-9) had four players with 10 ore more points, led by Jessica Jones with 18, in a 75-74 loss to Southern Nazarene (15-4, 12-1) in Bethany, Okla.

UAFS women falter on the road

Texas Woman's University outscored the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith 47-20 in the first half Saturday as the Pioneers defeated the Lions 87-58 at Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, Texas.

The Pioneers shot 62.5% from the floor in the first quarter to build a 26-10 lead. They finished with 47.6% shooting, including 42.1% from the three-point line, while outrebounding the Lions 43-33 and holding a 34-30 scoring advantage in the lane. Texas Woman's also got 41 points off the bench.

Riley Hayes led the Lions with 12 points, while Kayla Brundidge and Dala Allen chipped in with 10 each.

BOWLING

ASU women sixth in Texas

The Arkansas State University women's team is in sixth place among 12 teams after Saturday's play at the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas.

The Red Wolves went 2-3 in head-to-head traditional matches Saturday. They started the day with losses to Stephen F. Austin (997-972) and Prairie View A&M (972-951), but fought back to beat Long Island University 961-869 in the third match. Following a 1,030-1,-16 loss to Youngstown State, ASU wrapped up the day with a 1,008-990 victory over Nebraska.

Brooklyn Buchanan paced Arkansas State, hitting 1,049 pins for an average of 209.8, which ranks 10th in the individual standings.

TENNIS

Arkansas women sweep Kansas State

The University of Arkansas women's team swept Kansas State 4-0 on Saturday in their final match of the ITA Kickoff in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Razorbacks (3-1) won the doubles points with wins from the teams of Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink, as well as Grace O'Donnell and Lekna Stara. Spink also won her singles match, defeating Rozalia Gruszczynska 6-0, 6-3, and Cross defeated Maria Santos 6-0, 6-3. Arkansas' Kelly Keller also defeated Florentine Dekkers 6-4, 6-2 in singles play.

Arkansas men swept by Northwestern

The University of Arkansas men's team (5-1) suffered its first loss of the spring season on Saturday, falling 4-0 to Northwestern (4-1) at the ITA Kickoff in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Arkansas tandem of Jakob Mosvold and Gerare Planelles Ripoll fell early in a 6-2 loss, then Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva fell 7-5 to give the Wildcats the doubles point. Planelles Ripoll lost his first singles match of the season, falling 7-6 (6), 6-4, while Savva lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 and Adrien Burdet lost 7-5, 6-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU women set records in Seattle

The Arkansas State University women's team set distance records in the mile and 3,000 meters on Saturday at the UW Invitational in Seattle.

Rahel Broemmel broke the school record in the women's mile, finishing in 4 minutes, 48.61 seconds. Later in the day, Pauline Meyer broke her school record in the 3,000 meters by nearly 20 seconds, finishing with a time of 9:13.96. Kayla Wade followed with a 9:37.60 in the event, while Jaybe Shufelberger finished sixth with a time of 9:51.23.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



