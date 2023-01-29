Wildcats defeat Mills, extend winning streak

Watson Chapel has earned a sweep of Mills University Studies in Conference 4A-8 high school boys basketball, and the bigger picture is all the clearer.

Khamani Cooper neared a double-double again this week, and the Wildcats took a 52-42 win over Mills on Friday in Little Rock. Cooper scored 16 points and totaled 8 rebounds, following up a 14-point, 9-rebound effort at home Tuesday against Hamburg.

Marcus Strong scored 12 points and Keshun Brown had 11 for the Wildcats (18-6, 8-0 in 4A-8), who have opened up a two-game lead over Mills for the conference lead with six games remaining.

The Comets (12-10, 6-2), who competed in the King Cotton Holiday Classic last month, had won six straight before Friday.

Watson Chapel, which has won nine straight, will host Crossett on Tuesday.

White Hall 73,

HS Lakeside 68

In Hot Springs, Jai Hayes scored 23 points, made 6 assists and grabbed 4 rebounds as the Bulldogs (15-10, 6-4 in 5A-South) won their second straight by the same score as in Tuesday's game against El Dorado.

Keaton Stone totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jacoby Edwards had 11 points for White Hall, which moved into sole possession of the fourth and final playoff seed with six games to go. The Bulldogs have an open date Tuesday and will travel to Benton on Friday.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 55,

Mills 39

In Little Rock, Trinity Mitchner dropped 19 points, Kha'leyce Cooper scored 17, and Watson Chapel won its ninth in the last 10 games Friday.

Maranda Emerson threw in 10 points for Watson Chapel (12-10, 7-1 in 4A-8), which remains one game behind Star City for first place in the conference. Emerson scored two of the Lady Wildcats' four 3-balls.

Jordan Gregory scored 31 points for the Comets (7-16, 3-5).

Watson Chapel will host Crossett on Tuesday.

Also Friday: In girls, White Hall defeated Hot Springs Lakeside 52-50, and Drew Central beat Dollarway 63-13. In boys, Drew Central beat Dollarway 59-55.