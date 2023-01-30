4 inmates escaped Columbia County jail, sheriff's office says

Four inmates considered “armed and dangerous” have escaped the Columbia County jail, authorities said early Monday.

Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates were driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas license plate number 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plate number AEP 12K, the release states.

Authorities said that anyone who sees these vehicles should not approach them and contact the Columbia County sheriff’s office dispatch by calling (870) 234-5655 immediately.