Argenta Community Theater sets musicals 'Rent,' 'Godspell,' 'Bring It On' for 2023-24

Will stage 'Doubt' and 'Lion in Winter' in secondary ACT II space by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 12:00 p.m.
Argenta Community Theater, on Main Street in North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater opens its 2023-24 season with its ACTing UP student summer camp production of “Disney’s High School Musical 2 Jr.,” June 28-30 on its Main Stage, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. 

The music is adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle; book is by David Simpatico, based on the Disney Channel’s TV movie. 

The rest of the Main Stage schedule: 

• July 26-Aug. 5: “Rent,” music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.”

• Aug. 30-Sept. 9: “Bring It On: The Musical,” music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, book by Jeff Whitty, based on the movie.

• Oct. 18-22: “One Ninth” by Spirit Trickey Tawfiq the story of the Little Rock Nine through the eyes of Minnijean Brown, Tawfiq’s mother.

• Dec. 6-16: “Miracle on 34th Street,” adapted by the Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the 1947 movie of the same name.

• Feb. 21-March 2, 2024: “Godspell,” music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John Michael Tebelak, based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. 

Onstage at the theater’s secondary space, ACT II: Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Educational Center, 315 Main:

• Sept. 13-23, “Doubt” by John Patrick Shanley, part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South.

• May 8-18, 2024: “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman. (The first week of shows will be a theater with second-week theater-style seating).

Season passes are currently on sale; individual tickets go on sale March 1. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org. For more information, email info@ArgentaCommnityTheater.org.

