ASC announces February events

Live music, cooking classes, weaving, yoga, dance, art and receptions -- they're all happening in February at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and to make sure you don't miss anything, here's a list:

Live@5 featuring Damen Tolbert -- Feb. 3

Patrons are invited to join the ASC for its first Live@5 of the year, featuring Damen Tolbert from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons must be 21 or older. Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available.

Chicago native Tolbert describes his sound as "a dynamic mix of old and new styles." He takes cues from old- and new-school R&B, hip-hop and more. Tolbert is also a poet, arranger and audio engineer, according to a news release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during its Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

CrEATe Lab: Winter 2023 Series -- Feb. 4-March 18

The ASC's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for its winter 2023 series. People ages 10-17 can enjoy seven sessions from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and March 4, 11 and 18. The cost is $35 for sessions with half scholarships available.

The series continues the ASC's efforts to bring high-quality, low-cost cooking education to Southeast Arkansas. The theme for the winter 2023 series is "Cooking What We Grow & Growing What We Cook." CrEATe Lab is in partnership with Kids Cook! and is led by instructor Faith Anaya.

To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call the ASC at (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call the center.

ART Night On The BLOCK -- Feb. 9

The public is invited to enjoy an evening of creativity for all ages from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the ASC and the ARTSpace on Main. ASC will celebrate three exhibitions during the event.

"Becoming Once More" by artist Leah Grant will open at ASC's home facility, 701 S. Main St.

At the ARTSpace, an opening reception will be held for "Spectrum Dynamic" by artist Caleb Weintraub and Dan Kennedy.

A closing reception will be held for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Fine Arts & Design Department seniors Austin Dunn and Zack Webb.

Renowned AfriCOBRA artist and Pine Bluff native Kevin Cole will be on-site for a signing of his new book, "Where Do We Go From Here?" from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., people can drop by the ARTSpace on Main for a happy hour information session presented by David Wayne Reed to learn about the Mid-America Arts Alliance's new Catalyze grant program. The Catalyze grant program combines money and mentorship to ignite change in the careers of individual artists. Catalyze fellowships award $10,000 to 25 artists, who may choose how best to use the funding in support of their creative practices. The session is free. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/how-to-apply-yourself-catalyze-tickets-488939871317.

Closing Reception: UAPB 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition -- Feb. 9

The UAPB Fine Arts & Design Department's 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition will close with a reception Feb. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The exhibition is currently on view in the Kline Gallery. The exhibition features work by Dunn and Webb.

Dunn combines his photography skills with graphic design to create mock-up magazine covers to explore his personal horizon. Webb's abstract paintings explore different elements of texture and tone, reflecting on personal instances that inspired him to try new things, according to a news release.

Opening Reception: "Becoming Once More" by Leah Grant -- Feb. 9

The ASC will open its 2023 exhibition season with "Becoming Once More" by Fayetteville-based artist Leah Grant. The public is invited to a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9.

"With a background in printmaking, Grant's work recontextualizes her experiences by revealing and concealing the vulnerable parts of her identity to create new ones through the use of various collage techniques and images taken from a personal archive," according to a news release.

The exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank and will remain on view through April 28. Drinks will be sponsored by MK Distributors. Gallery admission is always free.

Opening Reception: "Spectrum Dynamic" by Caleb Weintraub and Dan Kennedy -- Feb. 9

ASC will host an opening reception for "Spectrum Dynamic," a project by Indiana University's Caleb Weintraub and Dan Kennedy from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9.

The two collaborated with staff and students in the college internship program in Bloomington, Ind., an agency that assists young people on the autism spectrum. Together they created a series of works comprising a series of dye-sublimation prints and an accompanying video that presents visual interpretations of motor stereotypes, sometimes called stimming.

This exhibition will remain on view through April 1 at the ARTSpace on Main, 627 S. Main St. Gallery admission is always free.

Dance on Main with Gia Turner -- Feb. 10

ASC will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the ARTSpace on Main.

This beginner-friendly class will cover the fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. These aerobic sessions seek to inspire creativity, teach coordination, increase flexibility and more.

Dance on Main is part of the ASC's flexible pay program. The minimum fee is $5. For ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

FunDay: Kids Cookin' for a Cause -- Feb. 11

During the Second Saturday Family FunDay, participants can work alongside Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya to practice kitchen skills and prepare meals for those in need through ASC's Kids Cookin' for a Cause initiative. The event will be from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 11. ASC will partner with Ambassadors for Christ to distribute the meals throughout the community.

Kids Cook! is a Little Rock-based cooking school. Its mission is to teach a wide variety of kitchen skills and to provide children with hands-on kitchen experience. The program promotes nutritious, economical recipes and instills confidence in kids in an exciting, fun, safe environment. Anaya and her staff also lead the instruction of CrEATe Lab, the ASC's nutritious cooking program.

For details, contact ASC Public Programs manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375 or srahmaan@asc701.org.

The FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Couples Yoga with Florence Love -- Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine's Day with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love during Couples Yoga. The event will take place Feb. 14 from 6-7 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main. The cost is $25 per couple. Registration is required. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.

"This workshop is inspired to create intimate connections with a sweetheart or dear friend and presents a novel way to connect on Valentine's Day," according to the release.

For more information, contact ASC Public Programs coordinator Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/couples-yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

"The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" -- Feb. 16-19

ASC opens its theater season with "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19. The production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., and is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

"The Play That Goes Wrong -- High School Edition" is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. It is directed by longtime ASC veteran Jonathan R. Hoover.

"Welcome to the production of 'Murder at Haversham Manor,' put on by the very sincere but totally inept company of actors in the Cornley Drama Society. An avalanche of disasters befalls the cast, including a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion and a corpse that can't play dead. As the night wears on, this haphazard group of misfit actors struggles against a series of seemingly endless pitfalls to hilarious ends," according to a synopsis.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and senior citizens, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2023-season. For detais, contact Theater Programs manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence -- Feb. 18

People ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Feb. 18. The cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Registration is required; sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People should also wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Realtor Angela J. White Smith.

Weave & Unwind Workshop with Morgun Henson -- Feb. 25

Morgun Henson will teach the basic skills of weaving during Weave & Unwind from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The class will teach participants how to create a wall hanging using weaving techniques including tabby weaving, soumak, rya and more.

The class is open to people ages 21 and older, and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. The workshop is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Henson is a Lyon College graduate with a bachelor of arts degree. She also works at ASC as the communications and development coordinator.

Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, call (870) 536-3367 or visit in person. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

For more details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.