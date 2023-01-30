ATU to engage in virtual classes, operations Tuesday

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (January 30, 2023)--Arkansas Tech University will operate under the following procedures on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to inclement weather in the region.

*The physical ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark as well as Arkansas Tech Career Center will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

*All classes (day and evening) will pivot to virtual learning. ATU students (Russellville and Ozark) should consult Blackboard and e-mail for information from faculty members about class-related assignments and/or lectures that will be completed by distance technology on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

*On-campus offices will be closed at ATU in Russellville and Ozark, but operations will continue in a virtual environment. In addition, essential operations will remain available in order to serve residential students and support virtual operations.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to check www.arkansastechnews.com as well as local media outlets for any further updates regarding weather-related closings at Arkansas Tech.