Benton County collection box will help veterans’ micro pantry

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Veteran Services recently established a food collection box to help the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, according to the county.

The idea came about after Patrick Robinson, Benton County veterans director, attended a Northwest Arkansas Veteran Coalition meeting where the VA announced it was opening a micro food pantry, said Melody Kwok, county communications manager.

The wooden box was made by the county maintenance team, Kwok said.

"With the amount of foot traffic our office has, as well as hosting the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition meetings, we knew we could probably collect quite a bit to help keep the food pantry stocked," Robinson said. "It took us about a month to implement the plan."

Donated items will be delivered to the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Robinson said. The first drop-off is set for Friday , he said.

"After that, we'll probably take donations every other week," Robinson said. "If we receive enough donations to make a weekly delivery, even better."

Micro food pantries are used at some other VA hospital locations across the country. The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill., installed micro food pantries at its main hospital and outpatient clinics in January 2022, according to The Daily Herald newspaper.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Food Security Committee opened the micro food pantry in October. It's accessible 24/7 and veterans may help themselves to it. Also in the pantry is material for veterans to learn about services available such as the suicide prevention hotline, whole health opportunities and specialty care services the health care system provides, according to a Jan. 12 VA news article.

"Arkansas food insecurity rates are above the national average," said Caroline Dotson, a licensed clinical social worker and health behavior coordinator at the facility. "We also know that food insecurity is higher for veterans. We have seen this reflected with how often the pantry is utilized. Veterans are extremely grateful and respectful of our 24/7 pantry that they can access anonymously. Thus far, in just three months, the community has donated over 2,800 items and every single one has been used. The box in Benton County Veteran Services will help us expand the community effort and connect it to our veteran need."

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has provided care for veterans since 1934. The system serves veterans living in and visiting 23 counties in Northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma, according to the system website.

County staff will collect nonperishable food, paper products and hygiene products for veterans in need, according to an Instagram post.

They had received a few donations of canned goods as of Wednesday, Robinson said.

"I would say we're fairly blessed here in Benton County when it comes to food insecurity for veterans," Robinson said. "Not to say there isn't an issue, it's just not as bad as other areas of the country. I think our local veteran service organizations as well as other civic and service organizations in the county are a big reason for this."

Veterans have come to the county Veterans Services office looking for food assistance, Robinson said. The office keeps a list of local resources to assist veterans in those situations, he said.

Benton County has about 16,000 veterans, Robinson said. The overall county population in 2021 was 293,692, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Capt. Andy Lee with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said there are times when veterans need a hand up. Working at the Sheriff's Office, he has talked with veterans who are homeless and need help mentally or otherwise. The food collection box is a good idea, said Lee, who served in the Marine Corps in the 1990s.

One in nine working-age veterans live in food-insecure households, according to Feeding America. Some veterans are more likely to experience hunger including female veterans, veterans with disabilities and unemployed veterans, according to Feeding America.

The county asks that no glass items be donated and to make sure all food items have not expired.

Veteran Services is in the Bogle Family Benton County Services Building at 1204 S.W. 14th St., Suite 8, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for donations.