Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 19-25.
Jan. 19
David Dale Childs, 61, and Karen Faye Newman, 65, both of Anderson, Mo.
Jose Javier Coreas Portillo, 21, and Maria Jose Erazo Salguero, 20, both of Bentonville
Taylor Lynn Downey, 35, and Tatiana Emma Weikal, 33, both of Gravette
Kevin Arnulfo Mendez Torres, 23, Springdale, and Andrea Gomez, 20, Rogers
Larry H. Overton, 75, and Pamela Jill Emery, 74, both of Rogers
Brian Eduardo Pineda Castillo, 20, and Naomi Jolie Villatoro Zaragoza, 18, both of Rogers
Juan Carlos Sanchez Carrera, 32, and Yessika Karolina Oliva Perdomo, 31, both of Rogers
Tyler Adrian Southworth, 20, and Shyanne Kay Ludwig, 18, both of Rogers
Jan. 20
John Christopher Adams, 38, and Jordan Malory Martin, 36, both of Youngtown, Ariz.
Corey Wayne Boren, 42, and Shellien Marie Barker, 43, both of Granby, Mo.
Roman Guerrero Balderas, 49, and Celia Ramirez Otero, 31, both of Billings, Mo.
Trevor Daniel Larochelle, 36, and Halie Dionne Freemyer, 31, both of Bentonville
Christian Michael Leis, 26, and Mary Abigael Benchoff, 25, both of Bentonville
Francisco Javier Mancilla Ramirez, 34, and Molly Mellissa Lopez, 32, both of Chelsea, Okla.
James Louis Oyler, 46, and Stephanie Dawn Phillips, 39, both of Sulphur Springs
Todd Andrew Rosamond, 27, and Savannah Elizabeth Maensivu, 28, both of Bentonville
James Aaron Thurman, 24, Bentonville, and Karina Janett Rodriguez-Salas, 33, Fayetteville
Jan. 23
Edwin Acevedo Ayala, 30, and Keishla Janice Lopez Alvarado, 32, both of Springdale
Nestor Daniel Borjes, 34, and Maria Elena Silva, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Antonio Castillo, 26, and Adela Garcia Ruiz, 26, both of Lowell
Brandon Lee Henry, 38, and Robin Lynn Hoover, 36, both of Rogers
Isaac Otoniel Palacios Arias, 27, and Marie Jane-Nelle Mejia, 23, both of Seminole, Okla.
Caleb Allen Palfreeman, 20, Lowell, and Chloe Elizabeth Crane, 19, Springdale
James Phillip Ward, 79, Bentonville, and Sandra K. Koneman, 79, Garfield
Jan. 24
Krishna Prasad Balachandran, 43, and Rekha Damodaran, 41, both of Centerton
Harold Landorff Correll III, 30, and Rachel Elizabeth Keith, 33, both of Bentonville
Chase Mitchel Glander, 23, and Lexi Morgan Glaysher, 22, both of Centerton
Eli Johnathan Vaughn, 35, Gravette, and Tasha Nicole Mitchell, 34, Pineville, Mo.
Jan. 25
Heath Warren Marshall, 52, and Kimberly Lynn Callison, 52, both of Siloam Springs