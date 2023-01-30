Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 19-25.

Jan. 19

David Dale Childs, 61, and Karen Faye Newman, 65, both of Anderson, Mo.

Jose Javier Coreas Portillo, 21, and Maria Jose Erazo Salguero, 20, both of Bentonville

Taylor Lynn Downey, 35, and Tatiana Emma Weikal, 33, both of Gravette

Kevin Arnulfo Mendez Torres, 23, Springdale, and Andrea Gomez, 20, Rogers

Larry H. Overton, 75, and Pamela Jill Emery, 74, both of Rogers

Brian Eduardo Pineda Castillo, 20, and Naomi Jolie Villatoro Zaragoza, 18, both of Rogers

Juan Carlos Sanchez Carrera, 32, and Yessika Karolina Oliva Perdomo, 31, both of Rogers

Tyler Adrian Southworth, 20, and Shyanne Kay Ludwig, 18, both of Rogers

Jan. 20

John Christopher Adams, 38, and Jordan Malory Martin, 36, both of Youngtown, Ariz.

Corey Wayne Boren, 42, and Shellien Marie Barker, 43, both of Granby, Mo.

Roman Guerrero Balderas, 49, and Celia Ramirez Otero, 31, both of Billings, Mo.

Trevor Daniel Larochelle, 36, and Halie Dionne Freemyer, 31, both of Bentonville

Christian Michael Leis, 26, and Mary Abigael Benchoff, 25, both of Bentonville

Francisco Javier Mancilla Ramirez, 34, and Molly Mellissa Lopez, 32, both of Chelsea, Okla.

James Louis Oyler, 46, and Stephanie Dawn Phillips, 39, both of Sulphur Springs

Todd Andrew Rosamond, 27, and Savannah Elizabeth Maensivu, 28, both of Bentonville

James Aaron Thurman, 24, Bentonville, and Karina Janett Rodriguez-Salas, 33, Fayetteville

Jan. 23

Edwin Acevedo Ayala, 30, and Keishla Janice Lopez Alvarado, 32, both of Springdale

Nestor Daniel Borjes, 34, and Maria Elena Silva, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Juan Antonio Castillo, 26, and Adela Garcia Ruiz, 26, both of Lowell

Brandon Lee Henry, 38, and Robin Lynn Hoover, 36, both of Rogers

Isaac Otoniel Palacios Arias, 27, and Marie Jane-Nelle Mejia, 23, both of Seminole, Okla.

Caleb Allen Palfreeman, 20, Lowell, and Chloe Elizabeth Crane, 19, Springdale

James Phillip Ward, 79, Bentonville, and Sandra K. Koneman, 79, Garfield

Jan. 24

Krishna Prasad Balachandran, 43, and Rekha Damodaran, 41, both of Centerton

Harold Landorff Correll III, 30, and Rachel Elizabeth Keith, 33, both of Bentonville

Chase Mitchel Glander, 23, and Lexi Morgan Glaysher, 22, both of Centerton

Eli Johnathan Vaughn, 35, Gravette, and Tasha Nicole Mitchell, 34, Pineville, Mo.

Jan. 25

Heath Warren Marshall, 52, and Kimberly Lynn Callison, 52, both of Siloam Springs