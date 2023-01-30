Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 17

Children's Hour

2501 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer was less than 50 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

China Cafe

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Front server handwashing sink blocked by CO2 tanks. Uncovered containers of raw chicken being stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Prepared mayonnaise-based yum yum sauce being held at room temperature. Items prepared in walk-in lacking date-marking. Spray bottles of cleaners not labeled with contents of containers. Bottle of ibuprofen and antibiotic ointment being kept on shelf above food prep table. Employee toothbrush being kept in a bowl on the shelf above prep table.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food and bags of onions being stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Ice scoop in server area being stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. Using single-service plastic bowl as scoop in bulk flour container. Reusing soy sauce buckets to store prepared food items in walk-in, and reusing single-use sauce containers when preparing sauces.

Dollar General

2107 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floors where shelves have moved are in bad condition and are no longer smooth and easy to clean.

McDonald's

203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored on wire shelving over container of sliced cheese.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Jan. 18

Curry Point

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dates marked on foods in walk-in cooler are marked to be discarded in 10 days. Foods under time control with no written procedures.

Noncritical violations: Cups with no handles are being stored and used in food items. Walls and floor have an accumulation of food residue. Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.

Dollar Tree

4321 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Suite 7, Rogers

Critical violations: Packages of bologna, hotdogs and deli ham for sale marked with manufacturer's expiration dates expiring prior to the date of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food in back storage area being stored on floor. Posted permit expired and not in customer view.

Kwality Ice Cream & Bakery

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple containers of food in walk-in cooler and upright cooler were not covered. No date-marking on any food items in facility. Wiping cloths stored on food prep surfaces.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No chlorine test strips available. Multiple nonfood contact surfaces (walls, floors, sides of equipment in cook area, shelves) throughout facility have an accumulation of food residue, dust, and grease.

McDonald's

203 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink nearest expo station.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

903 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Top of ice cream machine has accumulation of sticky food residue.

Tacos N Beer Spot

1150 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Dish machine was dispensing sanitizer, but it would not turn the test strip.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired June 30, 2022.

The Smackin Shack

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 17 -- Arby's, 2807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville; Loma Restaurant, 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Moore Hot Dogs And Catering, 401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 2805 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Jan. 18 -- Starbucks Coffee, 2605 S.W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Subway, 1160 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Subway, 2605 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 204, Rogers; Walgreens, 2503 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Jan. 19 -- Maria's Mexican Restaurant, 2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Residence Inn, 4611 W. Locust St., Rogers

Jan. 20 -- Kum & Go, 200 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St., Rogers; Sonic Drive-In, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Souls Harbor NWA, Inc., 1206 N. Second St., Rogers