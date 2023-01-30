Cash sculptor set to visit ASU, home

The artist who has been working on a sculpture of Arkansas native Johnny Cash for the National Statuary Hall collection in the U.S. Capitol will visit Arkansas State University and the "Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home" from Feb. 3-4.

Sculptor Kevin Kresse will attend a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the ASU Bradbury Art Museum in Jonesboro. An original bust of the Johnny Cash sculpture will be on display. The event is free and open to the public. Earlier that day, Kresse will make a presentation for high school students at 10 a.m. at the Reng Student Union and later a demonstration at the Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts at 2 p.m.

On Feb. 4, Kresse will attend a private event for Dyess Colony Circle members from 10-11 a.m. Kresse will showcase his original bust of Johnny Cash as well as several pieces of his artwork. These pieces will be available for public viewing from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The "Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home" is an Arkansas State University Heritage Site where visitors can explore the history and culture of Northeast Arkansas and its influence on musician Johnny Cash.

Additional information on this event, including Dyess Colony Circle membership, is available by emailing Penny Toombs at ptoombs@AState.edu.