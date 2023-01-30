DB-WR high on Hogs after visit

Arkansas ranks high on the list of junior defensive back and receiver William Nettles after his first trip to Fayetteville on Saturday.

“Arkansas ranks high after this visit," he said. “I was impressed by the facilities, the coaches and the small-town college atmosphere around the team was tremendous.”

Nettles, 6-1 and 177 pounds, of Dallas Christian has offers from Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Baylor, SMU, Kansas and others. The Razorbacks are showing strong interest.

“I wasn’t expecting everything to be so modern and nice as it was,” Nettles said of Arkansas. “On top of everything, it’s a beautiful campus and a beautiful scenery to wake up to and play college football as I study for my degree.”

Nettles had 58 receptions for 1,455 yards and 20 touchdowns, and 18 rushes for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He also had 42 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 6 interceptions and 2 recovered fumbles.

He came away impressed by coaches and facilities, including the Jones Center.

“The outlook for the future of the team with the new coaches and staff members,” Nettles said. “Also the facilities are very nice, weight room and the lunch room provided by Jerry Jones. Also, just the overall excitement around the upcoming season.”

Nettles has bonded well with defensive coordinator Travis Williams, secondary coach Deron Wilson, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, receivers coach Kenny Guiton and assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins.

“Coach Hutchins is great guy, instant bond and a very, very genuine approach to the recruiting process with me,” Nettles said. “The new defensive coordinator, Coach Williams, energy is super amazing and positive. Coach Woodson and the WR coach made me feel comfortable.”

Duke, USC, Purdue, Florida State, Indiana and SMU are some other schools he plans to visit in the coming months with others likely to be set up. He is looking to announce his college decision in July.



