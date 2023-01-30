Fayetteville man sentenced to 20 years on drug, human trafficking convictions

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit judge recently sentenced a Fayetteville man to more than two decades in state prison on a litany of drug, firearm, sex and human trafficking charges.

Emonie Rattler, 21, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors Jan. 19 to trafficking of persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, rape, sexual assault in the second-degree, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of theft of a firearm by receiving.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Rattler to a total of 40 years in prison with 18 years suspended, leaving 22 years to serve at the Arkansas Department of Correction. Rattler was given credit for 598 days of jail time served.

Rattler must also register as a sex offender.

Fayetteville police arrested Rattler on Dec. 11, 2021 at the Regency 7 Motel at 675 S. Shiloh Drive.

According to court documents, Rattler admitted to police that on Sept. 2, 2020 he pointed a gun at another person and fired several rounds from his car.

Police said Rattler raped a woman on June 23, 2020 and subsequently admitted to the rape in a text message exchange.

Rattler told police that on July 1, 2020, he had sex with a 14-year-old girl. The girl told police that Rattler physically threatened her on several occasions to make her have sex with him.

Rattler also admitted to police that he trafficked females in prostitution. The human trafficking took place from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2020, according to information filed by prosecutors in Washington County Circuit Court.

Police said that when they arrested Rattler he was in possession of a stolen firearm and about 2.5 pounds of packaged marijuana.