Forage lecturers to tackle drought

Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds, according to a news release.

On Feb. 2, the Arkansas Forage and Grassland Council will present "Warding Off the Next Drought," a one-day winter forage conference featuring researchers, agricultural economists and other experts presenting facts and strategies to stay profitable in 2023.

While the situation can't be reversed overnight, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hope to prepare the state's cattle producers and pasture managers to navigate the year ahead and make the most of whatever hand they may be dealt.

The conference is scheduled to be held at Crossroads Cowboy Church at 3071 Arkansas 5 in El Paso in White County. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 to attend. Students pay $10.

John Jennings, professor and extension forage specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said the conference will help producers manage their resources in the coming year.

"Drought cannot be stopped," Jennings said. "But by understanding the seasonal production and needs of your forage operation, you can plan ahead to reduce the impact."

The conference's agenda includes:

• 8:30 a.m. -- Registration.

• 9 a.m. -- Welcome; Joel Reagan, president, Arkansas Forage and Grassland Council.

• 9:15 a.m. -- How we got ahead of last year's drought; Shane Gadberry, UA professor and Livestock and Forestry Research Station director.

• 10 a.m. -- Using the forage calendar; John Jennings, UA professor and extension forage specialist.

• 10:30 a.m. -- Break.

• 11 a.m. -- Annual forages and using them to your advantage; Kenny Simon, UA animal science instructor.

• 11:45 a.m. -- AFGC business meeting.

• Noon -- Lunch/vendors/posters.

• 1 p.m. -- Managing your fertilizer dollar. Sessions run until 3:30 p.m.

For details or to pre-register, contact Linda McCargo at (501) 671-2171.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.