Former Lyon College President Walter Roettger dies at 81

Lyon College President Emeritus Walter Barackman Roettger died Sunday in Syracuse, N.Y., the college confirmed Monday.

Roettger, 81, served as the 16th president of Lyon College, from 1998 to 2009. The cause of death was unknown.

During his time as president, Lyon College became the first in the state and one of about 200 nationally to provide students with laptops; opened the 60,854-square-foot, $11 million Derby Center for Science and Mathematics; and achieved recognition for the first time by U.S. News and World Report as one of America's "Best Liberal-Arts Colleges."

Also during his time as president, the college developed agreements with local community colleges — the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, Arkansas State University-Beebe, ASU-Newport and Ozarka College — that made it possible for students at those institutions to attend Lyon.

Nine times, Lyon faculty won Arkansas Professor of the Year, a program affiliated with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the Council for the Support and Advancement of Education.

After he retired as Lyon president, Roettger provided interim leadership to at least five institutions around the nation, including a 2016 appointment at the State University of New York-Oswego, where he was acting provost and vice president for academic affairs, and a 2019 appointment as interim provost at Glasgow Caledonian New York College in New York City.

Before Lyon, he worked in various administrative jobs, including Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.; Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island; and the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

As a professor, Roettger was first tenured at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where he received the Honor Teacher Award.

Roettger was part of the undergraduate class of 1963 at Stanford University, where he studied political science and government. He received his doctorate in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1976 and completed a higher education leadership program at Harvard University in 1989. Earlier in his life, Roettger served in the U.S. Air Force, leaving active duty with the rank of captain.