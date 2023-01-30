Gather no moss

We forgot who first pointed this out: In the 1980s, when the Rolling Stones were doing their Steel Wheels tour, the kids--who, at the time, was us--made fun of the old rockers who were "still" touring. The tour was dubbed the "Steel Wheelchair" tour. Ha ha.

And it should be noted that the Steel Wheels tour by the Rolling Stones took place in the first half of their careers. Now it's 2023.

Word came late last week that the Stones are putting out another album. Mick and Keef are in the studio in the Bahamas, it's reported, putting together new songs. No word on the other members, but surely they'll add overdubs.

And then it is expected that the Rolling Stones will go on tour again.

We don't know if they need a bass player (Bill Wyman quit the band in the 1990s) or a drummer (Charlie Watts died in 2021), but if they don't have anybody lined up yet . . . .

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr might be good adds.