Gravette native hired as new museum curator

GRAVETTE -- Sherri Beth Johnson has recently been hired as the new curator of the Gravette historical museum.

Her first day at work was Jan. 5. She spent the day helping take down Christmas lights at the historic Kindley House, and she said she realized how much work museum commission members put into decorating for the holidays because of the work involved in taking them down.

Johnson was born in Gravette and graduated from Gravette High School in 1991. She applied for the museum job because she is passionate about preserving local history and passing it on to future generations.

"Family heritage used to be taught, respected and passed down," Johnson said, adding that she wants to bring back that custom. "Our children should know about the sacrifices made and hard work done to get us where we are today." She said she hopes to "make history live" for people today.

Beth's husband, Jared Johnson, is also a Northwest Arkansas native, originally from the Hiwasse area, and graduated from Gravette High School in 1993. He works in the construction industry and stays busy building houses. His great-grandfather built the Donivan Full Gospel Church, a log structure where Sherri Beth Johnson's mother, Sharon Herrington, now serves as assistant pastor. The couple has two children. Their daughter, Victoria Ray, 22, is a graphic designer and lives in Pea Ridge. Their special needs son Zane, 17, lives at home with them.

Johnson said she enjoys writing. She is the author of 11 books of historical Christian romance. She self-publishes her books and sells them on Amazon and at area events. She is working on 20 more books which are in various stages of completion.

The Johnsons have recently formed a production company, Donivan Valley Productions. Their son-in-law, Tristin Ray, is a filmmaker and is interested in making Christ-centered movies with characters who display good morals, the same values Beth emphasizes in her books.

Filming began recently on the company's first movie, "Charleigh," based on one of Beth's books. One scene has been filmed, and Ray is scouting locations for future scenes. Actors have been secured from Branson and Springfield, Mo.; Grove, Okla.; and Atlanta, Ga.

Johnson previously had been working for her father-in-law, Billy Wayne Johnson, as office manager in his poultry supply business. When it closed in 2020 because of covid restrictions, she began writing the screenplay for "Charleigh." She worked from home for some time, and she said she was happy when the job opening at the museum became available and thankful for the opportunity it allows her to pursue her interest in history.

She is already planning and preparing for future museum exhibits, including a spring bridal event featuring period wedding gowns. She has been cleaning and reorganizing items in the storage space at the museum, preparing for a reading room museum commissioners hope to set up in the future, giving visitors access to its collection of historical books.

Beth attended the Jan. 16 meeting of the museum commission and introduced herself to all members present. With her on board, they hope to bring back several popular events they have hosted in the past, including the "My Collections" exhibit and the Dutch oven cook-off.

Plans are being made to collaborate with the Gravette Public Library in its summer reading program. Since the theme for the 2023 summer program is transportation, participants will be coming to the museum to see its model train setup and exhibits on Gravette's celebrated World War I air ace, Field Kindley.