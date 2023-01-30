• Shannon Aulabaugh, a spokesperson for the Boulder, Colo., Open Space and Mountain Parks department, said researchers don't know if a bear that posed for about 400 photos on a wildlife camera is "male or female as the bear did not take that kind of selfie."

• Hiroshi Fujiwara, 84, chairman of the Shining Heads Organization in Japan, won an annual competition for the shiniest balding head held in Yokote, Akita prefecture, for the second time in about 10 years.

• David DePape, a 42-year-old Canadian accused of attacking Rep. Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband at their San Francisco home, called a Bay Area TV station from jail and said "I'm sorry I didn't get more of them," according to audio obtained by a reporter.

• Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County, Fla., said a newborn girl found by deputies still attached to a placenta near a trailer park "was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great."

• Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, inmates who fled a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, were captured in a Rogersville, Tenn., barn and being held without bond, authorities said.

• Rita Hart, a former state senator who lost a 2020 U.S. House race by just a handful of votes, was chosen by Iowa Democrats to lead their state party and will have to help decide how to respond to the national party's decision to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses.

• Patrick Clancy, the father of three children who authorities say were strangled by their mother during a suicide attempt, said his wife "loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother."

• Danielle Blackstock told The Kansas City Star that her family is "asking for justice," after officers found her 24-year-old brother's body in the cargo area of his SUV only after they towed it to a Missouri police station.

• Elisabeth Borne, prime minister of France, said the government's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and a lengthening of the number of years needed to earn a full pension is "no longer negotiable" and "the compromise that we proposed after having heard employers' organizations and unions."