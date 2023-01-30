Nonsensical action

I would have thought that I would be excited about the election of the first woman governor of Arkansas, but I would have been wrong. This particular woman with her far-right agenda makes that impossible.

I had sincerely hoped that we would not have to revisit a ban on mask mandates. What about when the next pandemic comes to our state? There is little doubt that an even more deadly virus will strike at some point. We have already seen that many people in our state are apparently not that concerned about their fellow citizens and refuse to voluntarily wear masks. This ban makes no sense and could be tragic for our elderly and compromised individuals. In addition, I would think that many businesses would be hesitant to relocate to an area that could be hazardous to workers' health. I would also think that it could lead to lawsuits against whomever was deemed to be at fault in the deaths of our citizens.

In my opinion, the first woman governor of Arkansas may well destroy many people's well-being. I hope that voters will remember this nonsensical action in four years!

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

On feeding children

Re the letter on Wednesday under the headline "Feed schoolchildren": It was another "lib, socialist" letter to our new Gov. Sarah Sanders. I say if you want to make a difference in our state, Heidi Hogan, prove to us you want to help Arkansas ... do it. Feed your own children.

JERRY BACH

Hot Springs Village

Self-interests first?

How can our newly elected governor and the Legislature consider giving 6 percent raises to the state's highest elected officials after they have snubbed giving long-overdue raises to the state's struggling public school teachers?

One word comes to mind: shameful.

Two words also come to mind: self-interest.

These men and women are in elected office to put the interests of their constituents above their own.

PATRICK LYNCH

Batesville

The forbidden fruit

Gov. Sarah Sanders and our Legislature have decided to ban the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools. Problem is, it was not being taught in our public schools to begin with. So will it now become the latest "forbidden fruit" to be passed around in secret by people who never heard of it before. Honestly, I don't know whether to say "Thank you," or "What were you thinking?"

GENE REID

Little Rock