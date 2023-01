BATESVILLE, Arkansas -- The Lyon College campus will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, because of inclement weather. All classes (including evening classes) will be canceled and offices will be closed.

Lyon College dining services will be open for brunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:45-6:30 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff should monitor their Lyon College email, the Lyon College website, lyon.edu, and local media outlets for information.