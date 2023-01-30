Man gets prison in trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit judge recently sentenced a Fayetteville man to more than two decades in state prison on a litany of drug, firearm, sex and human trafficking charges.

Emonie Rattler, 21, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors Jan. 19 to trafficking of persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, rape, sexual assault in the second-degree, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of theft of a firearm by receiving.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Rattler to a total of 40 years in prison with 18 years suspended, leaving 22 years to serve at the Arkansas Department of Correction. Rattler was given credit for 598 days of jail time served.

Rattler must also register as a sex offender.

Fayetteville police arrested Rattler on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Regency 7 Motel at 675 S. Shiloh Drive.