MASTER CLASS: Free your body from machines and fitness side benefits mount





Sometimes, an exercise is not what it appears to be.

Sometimes an exercise that obviously targets one body part puts other parts to work at the same time. Those other parts also benefit while you work on your target.

There are ways to maximize such ancillary benefits through intentional stabilization techniques. Stabilization is required for every body movement, but some modes of exercise provide more opportunities to maximize the ancillary benefits gained by doing it intentionally than other modes can.

Regardless of the target muscle group, I can think of at least 20 different exercises that address it. The triceps, for example, can be challenged using a machine-based arm extension, dumbbell extension, cable extension and dozens more. Running through all the movement options is a fun little game I like to play when creating a new exercise program; but there are some real benefits to certain types of movements over others.

Typically, a resistance-machine-based exercise offers the least amount of ancillary benefit beyond the target muscle group.

For instance, a triceps machine supports one's body weight by offering a seat. So, the legs are not engaged in the activity whatsoever. Engaging the legs would be a nice ancillary benefit. In addition, most triceps machines provide a back pad that allows one to perform the exercise without bracing the torso -- the back pad provides the support.

If that same triceps-targeting exercise is performed while standing up at a cable machine, those two ancillary benefits (engaging the legs and torso) are reintroduced. The legs are engaged in the standing position, and postural stability is required throughout the exercise. Thus, the abdominals and lower back will both be active throughout as ancillary benefits of your triceps training.

This simple example demonstrates the value of modality selection. It's not enough to prescribe oneself a general triceps exercise, because not all triceps exercises are created equal. And the same holds true for targeting almost any other muscle group — if ancillary benefits are a priority.

That's not to say that machines don't offer a benefit. Sometimes a machine is the perfect solution at a given point in a workout, and today's engineering has dramatically improved the resistance machines of yesteryear. But overall, there are more comprehensive benefits when training "free," without machine-provided body support.

This week's exercise certainly falls into the category of "free." And it demonstrates the value of core stabilization under a unilateral resistance pattern.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/0130row/]





The Single Arm Cable Rear Delt Row (say that five times, fast) only requires a single handle attachment and a cable machine or stretch band.

1. Adjust one pulley on the cable machine so that it's about shoulder height. Attach a single handle to the pulley. Select a light weight.

2. Stand facing the pulley and grasp the handle with your right hand.

3. Step back a little so there is tension on the handle.

4. Tighten your abdominals and place the left hand on your left hip.

5. Pull the handle toward your right shoulder while bending the elbow.

6. Continue pulling until the elbow is at 90 degrees, then slowly reverse direction until you're back at the starting position.

7. Continue for 12 reps, then switch arms.

I like this exercise because the resistance pattern is lateral — meaning it pulls your body forward and requires your core to engage to maintain upright posture. The unilateral nature of this one also creates a twisting-resistance pattern that requires further core engagement to prevent torso rotation. Such postural challenge is the type of ancillary benefit that really ramps up the efficiency of a strength-training exercise.

Now, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

