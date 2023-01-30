• Native Arkansan T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at "GMA3" -- the afternoon extension of ABC's "Good Morning America" -- are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November. The pair was taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement.

• Days after British actress Andrea Riseborough's surprise lead actress nomination for her role in "To Leslie," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it is "conducting a review" of this year's nominees to make sure none of them violated the organization's rules around campaigning. The academy did not mention Riseborough by name. Riseborough's nomination for a film that earned just $27,000 at the box office set tongues wagging throughout Hollywood. "It is the Academy's goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner," the academy said in a statement. "We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication." Riseborough's unexpected nod was driven by a brief but intense grassroots campaign of social media posts and screenings, with A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and others lending their support. In the days since, some have speculated whether the effort to secure a nod for Riseborough violated the academy's rules around campaigning. Academy regulations forbid "contacting Academy members directly and in a manner outside of the scope of these rules to promote a film or achievement for Academy Award consideration." With the Oscars set for March 12, it is unclear what steps, if any, the academy may take. The academy's board of governors is set to meet Tuesday.