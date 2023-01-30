Northwest Arkansas roads report slick spots; schools close; sleet expected to impact area this afternoon;





Sleet is headed to Northwest Arkansas this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The sleet could possibly mixed with freezing rain then become all sleet after 2 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 21.

Roads were slick in spots this morning, according to the Springdale Police Department. Travel impacts are likely today, according to the weather service.

Ice patches were reported on most of the main highways and roads in the area, according to the website idrivearkansas.

The area from Bella Vista to Fort Smith is under a winter weather advisory, according to the weather service.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced at 6:30 a.m. that county offices and circuit courts were closed today.

Benton County Road crews began to treat county roads will salt and sand at 5 p.m. Sunday, said Melody Kwow, county communications manager. More salt and sand will be put down today, she said.

Bentonville announced on Twitter a snow day today for students and staff, Fayetteville will transition to an AMI day, Rogers School District building are closes today. Students already were scheduled to be out today and all district professional development will be held online, according to a Twitter post. Springdale also declared a snow day for today.

The chance of precipitation is 70%. Daytime sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible, according to the weather service.

It will be cloudy tonight with a low around 18. with wind chill values between 7 and 12.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of snow and sleet between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after then with a high near 23. The chance of precipitation is 50%, according to the weather service.



