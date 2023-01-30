FOOTBALL

Moore out as OC in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are making big changes on offense. The team reportedly mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday. The move comes a week after the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas scored just 12 points in the loss, which came against seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The move comes as a surprise considering Dallas' offense has performed well since Moore took over. Moore, who has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2019, helped the Cowboys rank sixth, 17th, first and fourth in points scored over his four seasons. The team's low ranking in 2020 came after Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Dolphins hire Fangio as DC

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. Fangio, 64, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30. The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team. Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense.

Surgery for Chargers' QB

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week. However he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring. The team announced on Sunday that Herbert had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Jan. 25. The Chargers' offseason program will begin in mid-April. Herbert showed up on the Chargers' injury report with a left shoulder injury leading up to the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos, but was a full participant throughout the week.

Georgia's Bennett arrested

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said. Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

GOLF

McIlroy leads by 3 strokes

Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club -- four in a row from No. 1, three in a row from No. 13, and another at No. 17 -- and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. "I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies," said the Northern Irishman, making his first start of 2023. "It's nearly there, not quite there, but I'm making the most of the good shots that I'm hitting and putting well. I'm just playing really efficient golf right now." McIlroy did, though, give the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18, for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from around 250 yards into the water in front of the green. After missing a par putt from 8 feet, McIlroy had a look of disappointment across his face as he walked off the green, despite holding a commanding lead. McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.

BASEBALL

Torres avoids arbitration

The New York Yankees have agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 home runs and 76 RBI in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million. Torres made his big league debut with New York in 2018. The two-time All-Star is a .265 hitter with 98 home runs and 310 RBI in 576 career games.

Phils, Harrison reach deal

Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly at second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop. An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years. The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison's sixth team in six seasons.

SKIING

Shiffrin left waiting

Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Durr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark's total on the all-time overall winners list among men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and '80s. Even though it didn't happen Sunday, Shiffrin has returned to winning races at a similar pace to that of the 2018-19 season. She racked up a record 17 victories that year, and has already picked up 11 wins from 23 starts in the current season, including three in the past six days. Shiffrin's next chance to break Stenmark's record will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 worlds in France. World championship races do not count toward World Cup wins.