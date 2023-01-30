Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1923

• That the Missouri Pacific railroad will ask that the temporary injunction granted it by Federal Judge Trieber about six months ago against the various shopcrafts be made permanent was learned yesterday when subpoenas were served in those concerned. Following the strike of the union shopmen on July 1, 1922, the railroad filed a petition for an interlocutory restraining order because of many acts of alleged lawlessness by striking shopmen. Judge Trieber granted the restraining order and later issued a temporary injunction against the unions and its members.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1973

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One of every 12 jobs in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will be eliminated in an economy cutback of unexpected severity dictated by President Nixon's fiscal 1974 budget. The personnel cut of more then 2,000 Civil Service jobs between now and June 30, 1974, is too sweeping to be absorbed by attrition, NASA officials said in discussion of Mr. Nixon's spending plan for the first full year of his second term. This means that instead of meeting lowered job ceilings by letting people quit without replacing them, substantial firings will be necessary.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1998

CONWAY -- Acxiom Corp. announced Thursday it has adopted a stockholder rights plan that will protect it from hostile takeovers. The Conway-based company is not currently threatened by a takeover, said Rodger S. Kline, Acxiom's company operations leader. However, he said Acxiom decided to implement the plan, commonly known as a "poison pill," because of the record number of business mergers that have occurred in the last two years, and because the company is gaining a much higher profile. ... Under the plan, all shareholders of record as of Feb. 9 will have what is known as a "right" attached to their shares. This will have no effect on the value of the company's stock or any other financial impact on the company, Kline said. The plan would be triggered only if someone acquired 20 percent or more of Acxiom's voting stock without the approval of the company's board of directors.

10 years ago

Jan. 30, 2013

• Recent school shootings and renewed efforts in the Arkansas Legislature to allow concealed-carry guns on college campuses have prompted University of Arkansas faculty members and students to make their views on the issue known. Pro and con opinions abound on the Fayetteville campus, where the debate has been waged before. Late Monday, UA professor Sidney Burris began an online petition titled Against Concealed Carry on Arkansas College Campuses. ... Comments from petition signers identifying themselves as UA faculty members cited reasons ranging from legal precedent to a fear of arming stressed students - some of them already belligerent about their grades or prone to depression and suicide. ... Proposed gun measures currently under consideration in the General Assembly include House Bill 1035. Sponsored by Rep. Denny Altes, R-Fort Smith, HB1035 would allow "trained and licensed staff and faculty" to carry concealed firearms on a university, college or community college campus under certain circumstances, according to the measure's language.