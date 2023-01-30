PB officers recognized for assisting in capture

Several Pine Bluff police officers were recognized by White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro and Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson on Friday for the actions they took in White Hall that led to the capture of a male involved in an auto theft earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Shapiro contacted Richardson by email to let her know that Pine Bluff officers Sgt. Brett Talley and Field Training Officer Derek Johnson assisted his officers. It was later discovered that Detective Jeremy Crosby of the Pine Bluff Police Department also played a role, initially spotting the suspect.

Shapiro expressed his gratitude for the help and assistance from the Pine Bluff officers. According to Shapiro, the White Hall Police Department's officers spotted a stolen car at Hunter's Refuge. When the officers attempted to stop the stolen car, the driver tried to flee and struck the police officer's SUV and a parked, unoccupied Chevy Avalanche.

It turned out that the Avalanche belonged to Johnson, who was off duty and shopping inside the store.

According to Shapiro, the driver of the allegedly stolen car got out and fled on foot. Johnson helped the officers chase the suspect, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and additional Pine Bluff officers arrived to assist.

Sgt. Talley and the Vice and Narcotics Division captured the suspect near Tyson Foods.

The recognition award letters presented to the officers had a personal touch as Richardson expressed her gratitude to each officer involved. She commended Talley and his team for their help in apprehending a suspect who she said was caught because of their willingness to help a neighboring city.

To the off-duty officer Johnson, she commended his quick action and response. "Though you were a victim, you took police action and assisted officers in the foot pursuit," said Richardson in her letter.

And to Crosby, she thanked him for his dedication and his keen insight when he spotted the suspect and took quick action.

"We always had officers that did good work no matter who the chief was," said Richardson in a follow-up interview. "We get so busy sometimes we don't always have time to tell them good job and I just wanted to show them we appreciate them."

Richardson said she didn't want the good news to just end with her when she was contacted by Shapiro, and for him to take the time to email her showed how much he appreciated them.

"Greg and I worked together for the Pine Bluff Police Department for years and went to the academy together so we have a good working relationship," she said.

Richardson said nothing separates White Hall and Pine Bluff except for a geographic line and said all law enforcement agencies, no matter what, will come together and work together in their time of need.

As far as her officers go, Richardson said she was proud of them, and though they shy away from the spotlight and public recognition, she wanted them to know how appreciative she was.

"We don't just see you when you make a mistake; we see you when you do something good," said Richardson. "I wanted to take some time out of work and recognize them."

A copy of the letters will be placed in the officer's personnel file.

"The police department is not made up of cars and buildings; it's made up of people," said Richardson. "We don't have enough money for promotions but it costs me nothing to put a piece a paper in their personnel file."

With so much negativity toward law enforcement agencies, Richardson said it feels good to balance out the attention.

"These officers, along with Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and White Hall Police officers were exemplary in going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that justice was served," she said. "We see you and we appreciate you."