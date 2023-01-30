Police force disbands at Diamondhead gated community

DIAMONDHEAD -- Diamondhead residents were surprised to learn their Police Department ceased to exist as of Jan. 13.

The email the property owners association sent that same day informed members the department had been disbanded and that security for the gated community would be outsourced to a private contractor. The email said maintaining a police force was no longer financially feasible, but many residents found the explanation lacking.

Property owners association Board of Directors President John Combs apologized for the board waiting until the following Monday to expand on its rationale. He said the explanation offered in a Jan. 16 email should have been communicated earlier.

"I messed up," he told members who packed the community's banquet hall prior to Thursday night's board meeting. "Nobody is to blame but me. That was just stupid, and that was my fault. I apologize to all of you."

The acknowledgment didn't allay the frustration several residents expressed to the board. They questioned why the decision was made in private, and why more preparations weren't made to facilitate the transition to a private security force.

"Rather than debate whether or not this is a good idea, I'm actually more concerned about the process that was used to do this and doing it in executive session," Brock Price, an attorney who recently moved to Diamondhead, told the board. "My reading of the constitution and bylaws says that would be personnel issues or confidential legal matters only.

"It seems pretty obvious to me that changing how the gate is operated and entirely disbanding the Diamondhead Police Department is not simply a personnel issue. "

Board member Dan Dickerson said the executive session was necessary in light of "things in the past," a vague explanation that drew boos from the standing-room-only crowd.

Dickerson is one of four board members Omni Home Builders appointed. The Colorado developer's 2018 acquisition of more than 1,600 lots for $2.4 million made it the largest landowner in Diamondhead.

Dickerson's wife, Jean Clare, was also appointed to the board by Omni, as was Omni CEO Mark Lane and builder Bill Hope. The new bylaws resulted from court-ordered settlement talks between Omni and the association. The membership's adoption of the new rules in an Aug. 13 election released both sides from claims they had filed in Garland County Circuit Court, according to an Oct. 20 order dismissing the lawsuits.

Lane's attorney told association members in July that the protracted court battle had prevented Omni from paying property taxes on more than 900 Diamondhead lots in Garland County. Eight months earlier, Lane told The Sentinel-Record an accounting department "oversight" had caused the nonpayment.