Preserve Arkansas

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 12:12 p.m.

Founded in 1981, Preserve Arkansas is a non-profit organization focused on preserving Arkansas’s architecture across the state.  Their mission is to build stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to their heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places.  They accomplish this by presenting programs, advocating for preservation legislation, and by assisting property owners with the means and expertise to preserve and restore their structures. 

I attended their annual awards program

on Friday night at the Robinson Center where they recognized businesses and individuals who have made a difference in their communities.

 It was interesting to see the before and after pictures

of many of these facilities across the state—several of which I have been to.  The Excellence in Heritage Preservation award went to the Washinton County Historical Society.

 Several of their sites are Washington County Master Gardener Projects.   Here is a list of the various winners and categories. 

The Grumpy Rabbit won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse,

converting the old Eagle Building in Downtown Lonoke into the Grumpy Rabbit American Eatery.

 It was a fun night, catching up with some old friends and supporting a good cause. 

To learn more about Preserve Arkansas visit their website. 

