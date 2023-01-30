Report: Miller County and surrounding areas could see negative job growth by end of year

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- If projections prove true, Miller and surrounding counties could be in the red in job growth by the end of the year.

A labor report recently released by Arkansas' Division of Workforce Services predicts employment growth of -0.64% for the Southwest Arkansas Workforce Development Area between 2021 and 2023. The figure represents an estimated loss of 568 jobs, with a decline from 88,575 in 2021 to 88,007 by the end of 2023.

Read the full Arkansas occupational projections report here.

"According to occupational projections, between 2021 and 2023, Southwest Arkansas WDA employers are estimated to have 9,448 job openings annually. The area is forecast to have 3,862 annual openings due to employees leaving the workforce and 5,870 from those changing jobs. However, the overall decline in employment could reduce annual job openings by 284," the report states.

The Southwest Arkansas area includes Miller, Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Nevada, Ouachita, Sevier and Union counties. It is the largest of the state's 10 Workforce Development Areas in terms of counties.

A Workforce Development Area is a group of contiguous counties where employment, training and educational services are provided.

Arkansas as a whole is expected to a 2.13% increase in jobs, with the largest growth coming in the Northwest Workforce Development Area (3.49%), which includes Fayetteville. The Eastern area, which includes West Memphis, is expected to decline at a rate of -1.59 -- the lowest in the state.

The Natural State is seeing better numbers when it comes to unemployment. According to the Division of Workforce Services report, Arkansas had a seasonally adjusted December 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6%, or 49,076 people. The number is down from the 3.7% reported in November 2022 but still up from the 3.1% reported in March 2022.

In January 2021, the unemployment rate was 4.9%.

"The Southwest Arkansas WDA lost 4,213 jobs between first and second quarter 2020. By first quarter 2021, the area had recovered 1,766 jobs, a 41.92 percent recovery," the report states.

Miller County sits in the middle of unemployment for the Gazette area and 28th in the state.

According to November 2022 data, the latest county-specific numbers provided by the state, Miller County had a non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.2%. The figure represents 618 unemployed people out of the county's available labor force of 19,143.

Hempstead County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%, ranking it 18th in the state. The highest in the Gazette area was Lafayette County at a rate of 4.9%, which landed the county at 69th in the state.

By comparison, Howard County posted a November 2022 jobless rate of 3.1% (24th in the state). Sevier and Little River counties ranked at 39th in the state at 3.4%.

Nationally, in December 2022, 5.7 million, or 3.5% of the workforce, was unemployed.

The Workforce Services report also offered insight on how job seekers could gain a foothold in the labor market.

Laborers and freight, stock and material movers are projected to be the top-growing jobs, adding 66 positions between 2021 and 2023. Nurse practitioner is expected to be the fastest-growing occupation, raising employment by 10.07%.

"On the negative side of the local economy, farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers is projected to be the top-declining occupation, losing 196 jobs between first quarter 2021 and first quarter 2023, while child care workers could lose 11.78 percent of its workforce, becoming the fastest-declining occupation," the report states.

Zoë Calkins, Division of Workforce Services communications director, said job hunters looking for employment in Arkansas can visit a state Workforce Center.

"Basic services include referrals and job placement services; job fairs and hiring events; job search assistance, resume writing and review; mock interviews; and application assistance," she said.

Calkins said the centers also offer career services for military veterans and their spouses, as well as information on in-demand jobs and vocational rehabilitation.

Visit discover.arkansas.gov for information.