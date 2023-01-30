Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and, in corresponding fashion, their star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the SI Sportsbook betting favorite to earn MVP honors.

The Eagles’ dual-threat leader has +100 odds to take home the distinguished award. As expected, the only other player listed with single-digit odds in this popular betting market is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +120 odds.

Nine of the last 13 players (69.2%) to be named Super Bowl MVP have been quarterbacks and 31 of the 56 MVP awards have gone to starting signal-callers.

Last season, Cooper Kupp became the seventh wide receiver to be bestowed with the accolade in the history of the big game. Seven running backs have also earned the distinction, but bettors have to go all the way back to Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII to find the last time that took place.

Travis Kelce (+1000), who is tied for the third-lowest betting odds, could make history as no tight end has ever been named Super Bowl MVP. The NFL’s best tight end hauled in his 15th playoff receiving touchdown in the AFC championship moving into a tie for second all time with Rob Gronkowski. Both players trail 49ers’ Hall-of-Fame wideout Jerry Rice who sits atop the list with 22.

The respected money information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated continued to stay-red Sunday, nailing both their Championship Sunday game predictions. In the NFL playoffs, against the spread (ATS) plays improved to 8-1, while player proposition wagers find a record of 10-6 in the NFL playoffs. Overall, the information sits with an impressive profit of +13.65 units on the season in NFL wagering for the SI Betting community.

Be sure to see who they are backing in Super Bowl LIV, as well as the proposition wagers they target in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII!

Here are the complete odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP.

Jalen Hurts +100

Patrick Mahomes +120

Travis Kelce +1000

A.J. Brown +1000

DeVonta Smith +2000

Haason Reddick +2500

Jerick Mckinnon +4000

Chris Jones +4000

Miles Sanders +4000

Isiah Pacheco +4000

Darius Slay +5500

Dallas Goedert +5500

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6000

Brandon Graham +6600

JuJu Smith-Schuster +8000

Chad Henne +9000

Frank Clark +9000

Gardner Minshew II +10000

Quez Watkins +10000

Kenneth Gainwell +10000

Justin Reid +12500

Skyy Moore +12500

L’jarius Sneed +12500

George Karlaftis +12500

James Bradberry +15000

Kadarius Toney +15000

Boston Scott +15000

Josh Sweat +15000

Willie Gay +15000

Fletcher Cox +17500

Mecole Hardman Jr +20000

Kyzir White +22000

Trent Mcduffie +22000

Justin Watson +22000

Zach Pascal +22000

Jake Elliott +25000

Harrison Butker +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.