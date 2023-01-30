Super Quiz: Forward and Backward

1. Joan has a collection of 33 ceramic --------. She plans to -------- collecting when she has 50 of them.

2. Joan is a chef and can give you good -------- about cooking. When roasting a pig, she puts it on a rotating --------.

3. Joan knows that ------ are flying mammals. But she could only make a -------- at naming any one type.

4. -------- are larger than mice. The sun is a --------.

5. The -------- is in the details. I have -------- in Texas all my life.

6. -------- are also known as streetcars or trolleys. He would be -------- to take a taxi.

7. She is not perfect, but he accepted her -------- and all. A -------- poll indicated that he was the favorite.

8. Although he was -------- as a person, he was asked to -------- the speech.

9. Joan changed the baby's wet --------. Her kindness will be --------.

ANSWERS:

1. Pots, stop

2. Tips, spit

3. Bats, stab

4. Rats, Star

5. Devil, lived

6. Trams, smart

7. Warts, straw

8. Reviled, deliver

9. Diaper, repaid