1. Joan has a collection of 33 ceramic --------. She plans to -------- collecting when she has 50 of them.
2. Joan is a chef and can give you good -------- about cooking. When roasting a pig, she puts it on a rotating --------.
3. Joan knows that ------ are flying mammals. But she could only make a -------- at naming any one type.
4. -------- are larger than mice. The sun is a --------.
5. The -------- is in the details. I have -------- in Texas all my life.
6. -------- are also known as streetcars or trolleys. He would be -------- to take a taxi.
7. She is not perfect, but he accepted her -------- and all. A -------- poll indicated that he was the favorite.
8. Although he was -------- as a person, he was asked to -------- the speech.
9. Joan changed the baby's wet --------. Her kindness will be --------.
ANSWERS:
1. Pots, stop
2. Tips, spit
3. Bats, stab
4. Rats, Star
5. Devil, lived
6. Trams, smart
7. Warts, straw
8. Reviled, deliver
9. Diaper, repaid