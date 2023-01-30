Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 19-25.
Jan. 19
Jesus Tadeo Espinoza Garcia, 20, and Ashley Alvarado, 20, both of Springdale
Jan. 20
Jackson Lloyd Diebold, 27, Prairie Grove, and Shelby Leann Shelton, 26, Fayetteville
Oliver Nathaniel Downs, 45, and Erin Renee Roberts, 39, both of Chester
Shane Alan Rosenthal, 32, Fayetteville, and Rhiann Beth Rosenthal, 41, Ardmore, Okla.
Matthew David Thomas, 20, Springdale, and Delaney Grace Houser, 18, Farmington
Jan. 23
Kenneth Glenn Howell, 57, and Kelli Kristene Lindsey, 43, both of Springdale
Hanto Jieta, 21, and Henritha Helyes, 20, both of Springdale
Jason Dwayne Mariott, 39, Fayetteville, and Amanda Eileen Cope, 38, Springdale
Jan. 24
Michael Eugene Gallemore, 42, and Kathya Stephanie Chavez Sultuntulipe, 29, both of Springdale
Shawn Weston Hollis, 38, and Maria Guadalupe Medina, 35, both of Bentonville
Varun Chandra Maheshwari, 37, Bentonville, and Sarah Frances Walker, 36, Edmond, Okla.
Abel Maldonado Martinez, 42, and Maria Isabel Garcia-Chavez, 36, both of Springdale