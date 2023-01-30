Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 19-25.

Jan. 19

Jesus Tadeo Espinoza Garcia, 20, and Ashley Alvarado, 20, both of Springdale

Jan. 20

Jackson Lloyd Diebold, 27, Prairie Grove, and Shelby Leann Shelton, 26, Fayetteville

Oliver Nathaniel Downs, 45, and Erin Renee Roberts, 39, both of Chester

Shane Alan Rosenthal, 32, Fayetteville, and Rhiann Beth Rosenthal, 41, Ardmore, Okla.

Matthew David Thomas, 20, Springdale, and Delaney Grace Houser, 18, Farmington

Jan. 23

Kenneth Glenn Howell, 57, and Kelli Kristene Lindsey, 43, both of Springdale

Hanto Jieta, 21, and Henritha Helyes, 20, both of Springdale

Jason Dwayne Mariott, 39, Fayetteville, and Amanda Eileen Cope, 38, Springdale

Jan. 24

Michael Eugene Gallemore, 42, and Kathya Stephanie Chavez Sultuntulipe, 29, both of Springdale

Shawn Weston Hollis, 38, and Maria Guadalupe Medina, 35, both of Bentonville

Varun Chandra Maheshwari, 37, Bentonville, and Sarah Frances Walker, 36, Edmond, Okla.

Abel Maldonado Martinez, 42, and Maria Isabel Garcia-Chavez, 36, both of Springdale