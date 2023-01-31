Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

3 Columbia County escapees caught

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:40 a.m.

Three of four inmates who escaped the Columbia County jail early Monday morning have been caught, a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office said.

Both vehicles the inmates used have been recovered, and jailers are recovering from injuries they sustained during the escape, according to the release.

At 4:55 p.m., the sheriff's office said 19-year-olds Meadow Saulsberry and Dariusz Patterson had been arrested in Monroe, La.

Earlier, at 11:39 a.m., the sheriff's office reported that Denickolas Brown, 32, had been taken into custody.

One other inmate remains at large. Rico Rose has been identified as a 32-year-old Black man by authorities.

The inmates, who reportedly escaped after attacking jail staff during an early morning security check, were considered "armed and dangerous" when their escape was first reported by authorities.

Print Headline: 3 Columbia County escapees caught

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT