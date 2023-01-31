3 Columbia County escapees caught

Three of four inmates who escaped the Columbia County jail early Monday morning have been caught, a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office said.

Both vehicles the inmates used have been recovered, and jailers are recovering from injuries they sustained during the escape, according to the release.

At 4:55 p.m., the sheriff's office said 19-year-olds Meadow Saulsberry and Dariusz Patterson had been arrested in Monroe, La.

Earlier, at 11:39 a.m., the sheriff's office reported that Denickolas Brown, 32, had been taken into custody.

One other inmate remains at large. Rico Rose has been identified as a 32-year-old Black man by authorities.

The inmates, who reportedly escaped after attacking jail staff during an early morning security check, were considered "armed and dangerous" when their escape was first reported by authorities.