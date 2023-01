Bauxite, 1951: Mrs. Mattie Whitfield received this card from the Ashby Burial Association, reminding her she owed 40 cents on her burial insurance. To reinforce this message, the card listed all the customers who had died since the last report, and the amount of insurance paid out. Whitfield's husband would die in 1964, but she lived until 1987 — 36 years after this premium notice. She was buried in Benton's Mars Hill Cemetery.

