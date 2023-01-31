ASU-Beebe gym to get new name

The gym at Arkansas State University-Beebe will be named Centennial Bank Gymnasium through Dec. 31, 2029, due to a "significant contribution" toward renovating the venerable facility, said Jerry Morgan, chairman of the ASU System board of trustees.

Trustees unanimously approved the naming rights Monday during a special meeting.

This is a "very positive development, [and] we really appreciate the continuing support of Centennial Bank," said Chuck Welch, president of the ASU System. The on-campus gym is "used quite a bit," but in need of major renovations due to its age, and ASU-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin -- along with other members of the university's leadership team -- helped secure a "generous gift" from the bank to assist with those renovations.

More details will be revealed during a formal announcement in the gym at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, Methvin said. ASU-Beebe's fall enrollment was up 4.5% from fall of 2021, 2,905, with both freshmen and transfer students up in enrollment year to year.

The gymnasium restoration project will include completely replacing the outdated gym floor with a new maple wood sports surface, new pads, scoreboard, and benches, according to Misty Raper, director of marketing and public relations, Institutional Advancement, ASU-Beebe. The gym was built in 1972, and the renovation is estimated to cost $250,000.