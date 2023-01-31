St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family in the drive-thru event.

Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

The community is welcome to support this effort by sending financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

Chamber to honor women

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations to honor 10 professional women who are making their mark in the county. Nominations are due Friday. Resume/essays are due by Feb. 10.

The community is also invited to join the Chamber for an evening of live music by "The Vibe," and refreshments during the International Women's Day celebration. The event will be held March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery. Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. The attire is trendy, according to a news release.

The Chamber will honor 10 women in these categories: Woman in Healthcare; Woman in Real Estate; Woman in Finance/Banking; Woman Business Owner; Woman in Education; Woman in Manufacturing; Woman in Not-For-Profit; Woman in Hospitality; Woman in Public Service; and Woman in Law.

Once the Chamber receives nominations, they will send the nominee a notice to submit their resume and a 500-800 word essay that elaborates on the nominee's documented contribution to their company, job, or industry. Those who want to nominate themselves may submit their resume and essay by Feb. 10.

Nomination Forms are available at ‌https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/633d10d6-3bce-4dc5-ab96-2d9db200280c.pdf?rdr=true.

Art league sets events

The Pine Bluff Art League announces two February events. The art league will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Members and the general community are invited attend a demonstration by oil painter and graphite artist Patricia Bueter.

Art league members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank, Relyance Bank, and White Hall Federal Credit Union. Pieces will be on exhibit until the following meeting, when new work will be selected. The art league thanks Gail Greenstreet and Paul Owens for providing refreshments, according to a news release.

The art league will feature an oil workshop with Greta Kresse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13. PBAL members voted to bring back the Little Rock painter and graphics designer for an in-depth oil painting workshop. The community is invited to attend at the Reynolds center. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own oil-based paints. The league will provide a limited supply of primary, white and black. Other materials required for the workshop include brushes, pallet, canvas or oil painting paper, and a no fume oil brush cleaner. Masters Brush Cleaner and Preserver is recommended.

The art league's yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15. Afterwards, membership is $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition."

Details: pbal.org or PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.