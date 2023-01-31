OPINION | EDITORIAL: Horrific happenings in Memphis

A wise editor once advised: It's not "only" semantics. It's your job. Use the best word for the job. And don't use "horrific" if it doesn't cause you to feel horror. A bad pun, or a paper cut, are not horrific.

Yes sir.

But those videos out of Memphis were horrific. Damn certain horrific.

It's tough watching a young man die. Or any person. But a young man who's laying on the ground screaming for his mom . . . . It's enough to bring tears to your eyes, if you have them. Tears, that is.

It seems like he ran to a well-kept suburban neighborhood after he initially got away. There is an RV in the background. The light poles have cameras. The lawns look trimmed and clean. We have no idea if he was near his parents' house when the police caught him again, but he kept screaming for his mother. And that sound of him yelling "Mom!"--as if she could stand on the front porch, hands on hips, and scare the bullies away from her child--is going to keep us awake at night.

It should keep America awake at night.

All because of a traffic violation? Or an "alleged" traffic violation? At least that is the word coming from Memphis police HQ as of this writing. Deep into the story in Sunday's paper, the Memphis chief of police was quoted saying her office didn't have footage of the initial stop. Because the officer who made the stop was driving a newer unmarked car, and it didn't have a camera.

But the chief told the papers: "They allege that he was driving on the wrong side of the road, but we have not been able to prove that."

And for that traffic violation, if it was one, Tyre Nichols got the death penalty?

It should be said, for the record: If there is video of the first few seconds of the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, it hasn't been found and/or released. So anything could've taken place in the first moments. But it also should be said, could he have said or done anything in those first moments to deserve the aftermath?

The first thing the public sees from the first video is a couple of cops dragging Tyre Nichols out of his car and cursing like sailors. Undisciplined sailors. But that might be an insult to sailors.

And as they pulled and punched and cursed and threatened, Tyre Nichols laid on the ground, and said the kind of things that most of us, in his situation, probably would have said to the law:

"I didn't do anything!"

"All right, I'm on the ground."

"OK, you guys are really doing a lot right now, stop."

"I am just trying to go home."

And as an officer orders the prone man to lie down, young Mr. Nichols says, with emphasis:

"I. Am. On. The. Ground."

The video, taken at night, doesn't show what prompted Tyre Nichols to get up and run, but at some point a police officer uses a Taser, and the young man runs down the street. We can't see if the Taser hit its target, but other cops seem to catch up with the suspect/victim down the road. And that's when the light pole camera catches the rest of the story.

With all the cursing, we felt a need to let one slip, too, watching the police take turns on this man. And the body cams of his screaming for his mother are heart-wrenching.

In a word, horrific.

It took Tyre Nichols three days to die. The traffic stop/police beating took place on Jan. 7. He died Jan. 10. The police chief of Memphis, after some hesitation, decided to disband the unit(s) that were involved, called SCORPION, which stands for something or another.

Five officers were fired in the aftermath. All were charged with second-degree murder, along with other lesser charges.

What is to be done with them?

They'll be given attorneys, if they don't have them by now. Those attorneys will dig up any other video, and make their case(s).

This is a nation of laws. Even for lawmen.

Let them be judged. And let justice be done.

This whole thing should keep America awake at night.



