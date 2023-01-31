EDITORIAL: What can possibly explain these things?

From Minnesota to Memphis, there is a new day dawning for police. Actually, the new day may be getting nearer to noon. Cameras are no longer toys to be taken out at parties.

Everybody's got a camera. They are on phones, light poles, police uniforms, automobiles, and hooked up to people's doorbells. You would think that everybody would have been caught on one by now. Even if purely human decency doesn't keep a person from swinging at people on the ground, maybe self-preservation would. Or perhaps the desire to preserve one's job. Or the desire not to be charged with a crime.

How explain these things? Some of us are at a loss.