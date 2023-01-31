Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Bryce Sarver, 51, of 1122 N. Personal Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Sarver was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Brianna Evans, 23, of 287 Hill Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Evans was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Steven Tokunaga, 25, of 611 W. Adams St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Tokunaga was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Ivan Schmiedt-Ledesma, 18, of 106 W. Edmonson Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Schmiedt-Ledesma was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Luis Trejo-Zambrano, 21, of 58616 S. 705 Road in Watts, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Trejo-Zambrano was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.