Four escaped inmates caught, Columbia County authorities say

The four inmates who escaped the Columbia County jail have been caught, authorities said Tuesday.

The inmates, who were described by the Columbia County sheriff’s office as “armed and dangerous,” escaped the jail early Monday with two vehicles, authorities said.

The last inmate, 32-year-old Rico Rose, was caught overnight, the sheriff’s office said in a 1 a.m. Tuesday news release.

The other inmates were arrested on Monday, authorities said.

Meadow Saulsberry and Dariusz Patterson, both 19, were arrested in Monroe, La. on Monday afternoon, the release said.

Denickolas Brown, 32, was caught earlier on Monday, though police did not immediately say where he was caught.

Jailers are recovering from injuries they sustained during the escape, the release from the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also said both of the vehicles the inmates used, a gold Ford Escape and a white Toyota Corolla, were recovered.

In the same release, the sheriff's office said Nikki and Keaton Kirkpatrick were arrested for failure to appear warrants. It was unclear whether the two were involved in the inmates' escape.