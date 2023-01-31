



Happy birthday (Jan. 31): Demonstrations of love! Appreciation you can feel and taste! It's beautiful, but what's even better is that it feels right to value and cherish yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Should you take on the conflict or should you dodge it? There are many ways you could handle things, and you have time to consider options and act strategically.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might smile and nod when your mind is racing for answers. The day's challenge will confound you temporarily, but if you're willing to ask around you'll get what you need to figure it out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If someone comes at you like a bossy older sibling, you'll rebel. If they approach as a nurturer, you'll be skeptical. As much as you want to be taken care of, you will only accept care from people you trust.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Treats and indulgences only count as self-care when they align with what you really need. What you need changes from day to day. Sometimes self-care is a hard challenge and other times it's comfort and warmth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A compelling sense of curiosity stirs in you, but you dare not ask the questions on your mind. It's smart to engage people with fun first and get some kind of rapport going before you launch into learning more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's easy to forgive and forget when the transgression had little impact because no offense was taken. Fewer rules for yourself and others will make the work of forgiveness unnecessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Whatever your pursuit, your quest will be a desire for mastery. It requires learning, repeating, refining and ultimately making the matter more than an activity — making it a lifestyle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Love and pain are bookends on the shelf propping up volumes. If you took either end away, the stories wouldn't hold up. With great wisdom and maturity, you accept the duality of feelings and the fullness of their range.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll learn about a subject and about yourself at the same time. There are tiny mirrors in everything! You can't interact with anything today without catching glimpses of yourself. It's like the whole world is a disco ball.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some days it's harder to cover the basics, not because they are not present but because something stops you from getting enough — maybe forgetfulness. It will take mindful effort to get the sleep, water or love you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're good at reading people and their attractions. Interested parties mirror your movements, gestures and posture to get in sync, or go the other direction, opposing your ways and ideas as a form of playful flirting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your positive influence keeps the team going. That's not to say you don't notice problems. Sometimes being positive means identifying potential trouble sources so you can steer clear.

JANUARY CLOSING STATEMENT: The first chapter of this 12-chapter book of 2023 has come to a close and Janus, the god of looking simultaneously forward and backward, urges us to do the same. A social Gemini moon favors sharing the year’s early experiences, the highs, lows, intentions fulfilled and unfulfilled. Conversations will comfort and motivate.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Upcoming Justin Timberlake projects including “Trolls 3,” the crime drama “Reptile” and the intriguing and currently untitled television series based on Chuck Barris’ memoir “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” Timberlake has the sun and Mars in socially conscious Aquarius and expressive Mercury in Pisces, a highly artistic and intuitive placement conducive to soulful artistry of all kinds, especially acting.



