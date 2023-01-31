We must never forget

Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on Jan. 27 every year. This is the anniversary of the day when the concentration camp in Poland at Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated. This was a place whose primary purpose was exterminating people that those in power felt were undesirable.

Take a minute and say a little prayer remembering the 6 million men, women, and children who died at the hands of the Nazis before and during the second World War. These people did nothing to merit this except belong to a minority group that was persecuted by a dictatorship who saw them as less than human.

For those of you who are too young to remember it, the Holocaust was the state-sponsored persecution and mass murder of millions of European Jews and Romani people as well as intellectuals, political opponents, and homosexuals by the German Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The name "holocaust," comes from the Greek words "holos" (whole) and "kaustos" (burned). Historically, the term was used to describe a sacrificial offering burned on an altar. About 6 million Jews as well as some 5 million others, targeted for racial, political, ideological, and behavioral reasons, died in the Holocaust--more than 1 million of those who perished were children.

Never forget just how inhuman one group of people can be to another.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Need common sense

Why did the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette drop the weekly parenting column by John Rosemond? I loved his common-sense approach to raising respectful, balanced children who could make a positive contribution to society.

Was his logic too much for today's "parents obey your children" cult? Did Rosemond offend the helicopter moms and dads who want to be pals rather than parents to their offspring? When the ADG removes a lone voice of reason from its publication, it's no wonder children are confused and parents are adrift. I believe Rosemond's thoughts are close to the biblical instructions God offers parents. Please bring him back promptly. Parents and grandparents need wisdom and truth to guide us.

BOB WARNER

Hot Springs Village

A reasonable answer

On the issue of common sense, politicians, and the mishandling of top-secret documents by White House officials current and former, just remember the adage: Never attribute to maliciousness what can adequately be explained by stupidity.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke