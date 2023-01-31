LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host Texas A&M

3:52, 1H - Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 26

The Razorbacks led by as many as 10 points just a moment ago following a Makhel Mitchell block that led to a Devo Davis assist to Jordan Walsh for an and-1 in transition.

Walsh, who did not enter the game until around the 9-minute mark, will be at the line when play resumes after a strong take to the rim. He has five points and a pair of rebounds.

Makhi Mitchell is sitting with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 fouls.

Ricky Council has a team-high 9 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Anthony Black also has three assists.

Texas A&M made its first triple of the game a minute ago. The Aggies took 1 three in their first 27 field goal attempts, but took two on one trip and finally got one to go.

Julius Marble and Henry Coleman have combined for 13 points and eight rebounds to this point. Coleman has six boards.

6:09, 1H - Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 20

Out of the last timeout, Jalen Graham scored five straight points for the Razorbacks on a pair of jumpers and a split at the foul line.

Ricky Council followed it up with a short mid-range jumper over the smaller Hayden Hefner, then Jordan Walsh tipped in a missed layup by a driving Makhel Mitchell.

Council has a game-high 9 points on 4 of 6 from the floor. He and Anthony Black, who has not yet scored, have combined for five assists.

The Aggies are 9 of 24 from the field and 0 of 1 from distance. Their lone three-point attempt came with 17:33 left in the half.

Buzz Williams is clearly making it a point on offense to attack the rim to score or get to the line.

11:21, 1H - Arkansas 17, Texas A&M 12

The Razorbacks are getting another solid game from Ricky Council to this point.

Council is up to 7 points on 3 of 3 from the floor, and he has added 2 assists.

Devo Davis just knocked down a three. He is now 6 of his last 10 from three-point range in home SEC games.

Jalen Graham was the first Arkansas forward off the bench tonight. He has a turnover and a block in a couple of minutes so far.

The Aggies are 5 of 13 from the floor, including just 0 of 1 from deep. They have turned the ball over only one time.

Texas A&M ball out of the timeout.

14:39, 1H - Arkansas 10, Texas A&M 7

A little bit more offense in the first stretch of play than maybe I anticipated.

Ricky Council is off to a solid start tonight with 5 points on 2 of 2 from the floor. He buried a right-corner three moments ago on a find from Anthony Black to set the current score.

Makhi Mitchell, as he so often does, opened the game with a layup. Makhel Mitchell added a second-chance bucket, as well.

The twins have four of Arkansas' five rebounds early.

Tyrece Radford will be at the line when play resumes. He drove to the rim against Devo Davis and drew a foul.

Dexter Dennis, a former teammate of Council at Wichita State, has three points for the Aggies.

Only one combined turnover in the first few minutes. That's nice to see.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks return to SEC play following Saturday’s loss at Baylor looking to extend their winning streak inside the league to three games. They beat Ole Miss and LSU before falling to the Bears.

Council scored a game-high 25 points at Baylor on 10 of 17 from the floor. He scored 25 total points in Arkansas’ previous three games.

Davis has added at least 16 points in each of the last six games. He is averaging 16.5 points in that span and has knocked down multiple three-pointers in four straight outings. Davis is 10 of his last 21 from deep.

Black added 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists Saturday as he battled an early knee injury. He went through pregame warmups.

Makhel Mitchell, who last weekend came back ahead of schedule from a foot injury and provided quality minutes off the bench, will start tonight. It is his third of the season and first since the loss at Vanderbilt.

Arkansas is No. 8 in offensive efficiency and No. 6 in defensive efficiency in SEC games, according to KenPom data. Keeping the Aggies off the free throw line will be a key.

The Razorbacks’ opponents have a free throw rate (free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted) of 45% in league games.

Texas A&M’s starters: Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble and Henry Coleman

The Aggies may be the team in the SEC playing their best basketball right now. They are 9-1 since a stunning home loss to Wofford on Dec. 20.

Texas A&M’s lone loss in that stretch came at Kentucky (76-67) on Jan. 21. Last week, Buzz Williams’ team won at Auburn to snap the Tigers’ 28-game home win streak then beat Vanderbilt 72-66 in Reed Arena.

Radford leads the Aggies in scoring in conference play at 15.6 per night on 44.9% shooting. Taylor is second at 13.6 per game, and he averages 4.8 assists inside the league.

Marble, a 6-8 transfer from Michigan State, and Coleman, in his second season after leaving Duke, have combined for 21.6 points and 10.3 rebounds against SEC opponents.

Dennis is a former teammate of Council at Wichita State. He is putting up 9.8 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds in SEC play.

In league-only games, the Aggies are third in offensive efficiency and fourth in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. No team in the conference has gotten to the line as often as Texas A&M since the conference schedule began – 41.9% free throw rate.