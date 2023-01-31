Memphis D-lineman impressed by visit

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Dion Stutts will definitely be making a return trip to Fayetteville after visiting the University of Arkansas for the first time on Saturday for Prospect Day.

Stutts, 6-3, 270 pounds, of Memphis University School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana, Ole Miss, UNLV and several others.

The Hogs were the first SEC school to offer him last May.

Getting to interact with Coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams and other staff members made him feel at home.

"The highlights of my day was being able to talk to the whole coaching staff even the head coach and they all made it felt like home and that this might just be the place for me," Stutts said. "Then I enjoyed Coach Adams showing me around and getting to know me even more which strengthened our relationship even more."

Stutts' favorite part of the trip was the photo shoot where he was able to try on the Razorback uniform.

"Being able to put on the uniform and get hype and take photos with the coaches and my dad was amazing," he said. "Overall, it was a great first time being in Fayetteville and I'll definitely be making a return for another visit."

He and his family are friends with Arkansas linebacker signee Alex Sanford Jr. and his family.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network met Stutts and other top prospects in November prior to a Mississippi State home game.

"I like him a lot," Lemming said. "Good size, very determined on film, shows good quickness to the ball, he's a 4-star prospect. He has a lot of room for growth so I would believe he'd be a big catch for Arkansas if they could get him."

Stutts' father made the trip with him and was equally impressed with Arkansas.

"He thinks the atmosphere fits me, and he's just ready to get my mom and little brother up there to see how they feel about it," Stutts said.

He appreciates Adams' communication with him and his he make him feel at ease.

"What makes me so connected with Coach Adams is him being a really down to earth man," Stutts said. "Just like the rest of the coaching staff at Arkansas and I like that. He also had kids that he's put through the recruiting process, so he knows how the recruits want to be treated, and he keeps in contact with me a lot."

Stutts is also an outstanding wrestler who finished 2022 with 107 career victories. He made it to the finals of the Division 2 state championship last year in the heavyweight division.

He called his meeting with Pittman "great."

"We sat down and figured out we both have a lot of similarities and how we both come from country backgrounds," Stutts said. "We also talked about how I wrestle, and the expectations of players on his team. He also told me that he watched my film, and what he liked about it, and what I could bring to a the team."

