Names and faces

Names and faces

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

• Lynda Bennett, a GOP candidate in the 2020 U.S. House race for the seat held by then-Rep. Mark Meadows, R-S.C., "has signed a plea agreement" in a case where prosecutors say she accepted $25,000 in campaign contributions from a relative that were provided in the name of another person, according to federal court records.

• Robert Prevost, a Chicago native who began ministering in Peru in the 1980s, was chosen to take over the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops.

• Boris Johnson, former British prime minister, claimed in a documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin "threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," which the Kremlin denies.

• Matt Weintraub, district attorney in Bucks County, Pa., said he's glad authorities could give the family of a New Jersey man reported missing in 1985 "some peace of mind with this identification, and the eventual return of his remains to his family" after DNA linked the man to a skull found in 1986.

• Mike Azinger, a Republican state senator in West Virginia, introduced a bill headed to the House of Delegates that would require public K-12 schools and universities to display the phrase "In God We Trust" in every building.

• Frank Patino, a Detroit-area physician, was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million in restitution to health insurers for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids, according to court filings.

• Catalino Alonzo, a former Guatemalan police chief who has been living in the United States since 1990, was found guilty of using a green card obtained by making a false statement for not disclosing a prior murder conviction in his home country, prosecutors said.

• Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., an immigration law practice confirmed.

