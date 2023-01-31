



Walmart shortens

pharmacies' hours

Walmart Inc. is shortening its pharmacy hours in the midst of a nationwide staffing shortage.

The pharmacies at Walmart's 4,600 U.S. stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. But starting in March, they will close at 7 p.m., a Walmart spokeswoman said Monday.

Walmart pharmacies' will continue to close at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the change is meant to enhance its pharmacy team's work-life balance and maintain its level of customer service.

The company said feedback from both customers and employees sparked the change.

CVS Health also said it's cutting pharmacy hours at some of its 9,900 stores depending on customer demand.

Walgreens has already cut pharmacy hours at some stores because of staffing shortages, The Wall Street Journal reported, and offered signing bonuses of up to $75,000.

The median pay for pharmacists was $60.43 an hour, or $125,690, in May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In June, Walmart raised the average pay for pharmacy technicians to more than $20 an hour to attract and retain workers. It also said it would hire 5,000 pharmacy techs in 2022.

-- Serenah McKay

USDA puts $137.2M

in 3 electric co-ops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it will invest $137.2 million in three Arkansas electric cooperatives in a loan program designed to improve the nation's rural electric grids, a USDA news release said.

A total of $45.2 million has been designated for C&L Electric Cooperative Corp. to build or improve 331 miles of electrical line connecting 2,964 consumers and to install 273 miles of fiber cable in eight Arkansas counties.

Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corp. will get $42 million to build or improve 145 miles of electrical line connecting 1,479 customers and to install 458 miles of fiber cable in the cooperative's seven east-central Arkansas counties.

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corp. will get $50 million to improve or build 360 miles of line connecting 4,923 customers and for smart grid technology projects.

The USDA is investing $2.7 billion in 64 electric cooperatives and utilities in 26 states through the Electric Loan Program.

-- Cristina LaRue

State stock index

closes 2.19 lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 833.63, down 2.19.

"U.S. stocks sold off on Monday, as investors brace for this week's Federal Reserve's rate decision and a long list of big-tech earnings reports," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



