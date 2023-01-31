Off-duty deputy gets probation in Washington County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An off-duty Adair County, Okla., deputy who shot a Washington County man in September pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea bargain in Washington County Circuit Court.

Travis Adams, 33, of Lincoln pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Aggravated assault is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Prosecutors said Adams fired several rounds from his firearm during an altercation Sept. 3, exposing others to death or serious injury.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call at Adams' home on Pleasant Hill Road, west of Lincoln, around 5:52 p.m. Sept. 3. Deputies found Justin Hellyer shot twice in the abdomen and arrested Adams, who was off duty at the time, as the suspect in the shooting.

A Central Emergency Medical Services ambulance took Hellyer to Washington Regional Medical Center for care.

A witness recorded part of the shooting with a cellphone, and detectives obtained the video, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell said at the time Adams had been told he was being evicted, and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner.

Adams was arrested in connection with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. But, prosecutors said they didn't file a first-degree battery charge because the victim was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges.

Prosecutors said the aggravated assault charge stemmed from two shots Adams fired before shooting Hellyer.