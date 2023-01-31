Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1923

HUTTIG -- The big commissary of the Union Sawmill Company here was destroyed by fire of unknown origin late tonight, causing a loss that will exceed $100,000. The fire was discovered at 11:45. At that time, the entire building was in flames and the volunteer fire fighters could do little except keep the flames from spreading. The building, a one-story frame structure, was an immense affair, covering a half-acre of ground. A large stock of goods was carried and it was the destruction of this that caused the larger part of the loss.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1973

• "Smiley" may be spared from the dog catcher's net. Senator Harold King of Sheridan introduced a resolution Tuesday to designate "Smiley," a male bassett hound, as an honorary citizen of Sheridan and "thereby exempt from the dog leash law" which Sheridan voters adopted overwhelmingly in the last general election. ... The resolution (SR 14) describes the dog as "an enthusiastic supporter of competitive sports" and explained that "Smiley" demonstrates his devotion to the home team by running "victorious circles" around the football field after each touchdown is scored. The hound belongs to Clinton Graves of Sheridan, a grocer.

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1998

• Behavioral Health Services Inc., a nonprofit agency in Helena that provides mental health services, is more than $600,000 in debt. But Department of Human Services officials, who rely on the agency to provide mental health care services in six counties -- Cross, Crittenden, Lee, Monroe, Phillips and St. Francis -- said they believe the problems can be solved. John Selig, director of Department of Human Services' Mental Health Services division, said the agency got into a bind because it expanded too quickly, adding new programs, "including some very progressive programs for kids," without the funds to cover the costs. ... Originally called East Arkansas Mental Health Center, the agency has been working with the area's mentally ill for more than 20 years. The name was changed a few years ago. It has a $10 million annual budget.

10 years ago

Jan. 31, 2013

• Education officials and activists argued Wednesday that Arkansas schools are improving, and said people should support the state's education policies. At a state Capitol news conference, Arkansas Department of Education Director Tom Kimbrell and others responded to Tuesday's daylong A+ Arkansas rally, which featured former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, several Arkansas business leaders and supporters of charter schools. ... Kimbrell said the department opposes legislation supported by A+ Arkansas, such as House Bill 1040 by Rep. Mark Biviano, R-Searcy, which would create a five-member charter-school commission to review, authorize and monitor contracts of all public charter schools. ... The commission would be able to set high school graduation requirements and set rules determining funding for charter schools in excess of the amount received by traditional public schools. The groups present Wednesday stressed that they support charter schools; they just oppose the oversight method proposed by Biviano.